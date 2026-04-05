The Rams 3 Most Underrated Players Entering OTAs

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a stacked roster heading into the 2026 NFL season as they are set to bring back league leaders and award winners.

NFL MVP Matthew Stafford highlights a dominant offense that has NFL receptions and receiving touchdowns leaders Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on it, while new additions like Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson hope to elevate the defense.

However, it's these three players who could be the unseen factor that tips the scales in the Rams' favor.

1. Warren McClendon Jr

McClendon was amazing in 2025 and appears to be the future at the position for the franchise. Filling in flawlessly for Rob Havenstein, McClendon has grown into being one of the best right tackles in the NFL, helping Matthew Stafford hit new heights during his MVP campaign.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Warren McClendon Jr. (71) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite his work and growth, there has been constant suggestions to replace McClendon through the draft. It can not be understated what McClendon's impact has been on this offense. This is the same quality the Rams have been looking for since Havenstein and Andrew Whitworth used to dominate. McClendon and Alaric Jackson are the future. McClendon just needs a deal as soon as possible.

2. Colby Parkinson

Parkinson was fantasic when filling in for Tyler Higbee, dominating as the lone tight end in the Rams' standard 11 personnel offense, while adding to his play with the team's multiple tight end formations. Parkinson is finally finding a groove, looking comfortable and dangerous on the field.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (84) reacts after the game against the Carolina Panthers in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

While Parkinson is not regarded as a top tight end, his numbers speak for themselves. 43 catches, 408 yards, and 8 touchdowns last season. All career highs. While Terrance Ferguson is set to be the dynamic threat, Parkinson has established himself as the team's most explosive tight end talent since Gerald Everett, and it's Parkinson's ability to make plays with or without the ball that makes him such a dangerous threat.

3. Josaiah Stewart

Stewart is a dynamic threat who can perform a variety of tasks, while being able to be lined up anywhere across the line of scrimmage. Stewart's speed and aggressiveness were known traits when the Rams drafted him, but it's his maturity that is his most impressive trait.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier last season, Byron Young praised Stewart's mentality and work ethic. Stewart constantly shows up, puts in the work, and is a dependable teammate. This guy is another star in the making, and don't be surprised if Stewart starts pioneering "positionless" players within the Chris Shula scheme.