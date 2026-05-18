Why Rams Fans Are Right to be Upset about Bye Week Timing

The Los Angeles Rams were at the focal point of the 2026 NFL schedule as they were given seven primetime games. Their seven primetime games tied the NFL record for the most in a single season, joining the 2025 Kansas City Chiefs and 2023 Buffalo Bills.

Included in the Rams’ seven primetime games is the NFL’s first appearance on Thanksgiving Eve. The NFL added Black Friday games in 2023 and will now own the holiday slate with games on Thanksgiving Eve, Thanksgiving, and Black Friday. Featuring in the NFL’s first Thanksgiving Eve game on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving are the Rams and Packers.

For the NFL to make a Thanksgiving Eve game work, it was always going to require two teams coming off a bye week. Due to the CBA, teams are required to have three days off between games, making a Sunday to Wednesday turnaround impossible.

However, this also sacrifices a typical bye week for both the Rams and the Packers. Teams are typically given 13 days off between games. That time allows the players to rest and recover from injury while also preparing for the next opponents. Instead, the Rams will get nine days between their game against the Arizona Cardinals and their game against the Packers.. The Rams and Packers are the only teams in the NFL without a 13-day bye week.

It’s also worth mentioning the Rams will have a larger break between their Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers and their Week 2 game against the New York Giants when they have 11 days off. Additionally, the Rams will have 10 days off between their game against the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 14 game against the 49ers.

It seems odd that the Rams will have two breaks during the season that are longer than their actual bye week. To an extent, the NFL deserves credit for not forcing both teams to play on the Saturday before and make it a normal short week. At the same time, the Rams are essentially without a normal bye week which seems like a disadvantage.

Heading into the 2026 season, the Rams will have one of the largest net rest disadvantages in the NFL. The Rams are set to have a net rest disadvantage of -6 which is tied for the sixth-worst in the league. Despite having the same scheduling on Thanksgiving Eve without a legitimate bye week, the Packers have a net rest disadvantage of just -2. A big reason for this is that they play on the following Sunday while the Rams play on Thursday against the Chiefs who play on Thanksgiving. Instead of having a potential four day advantage like the Packers, the Rams have one.

When it comes to the NFL schedule, money has taken the top priority. It’s a reason why the NFL owns the Thanksgiving slate. After avoiding Christmas for almost 18 years, the NFL has had at least one game on the holiday every year since 2020. For better or worse, the Rams are having to sacrifice their bye week to make it work.

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