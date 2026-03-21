3 Rams Playing For Their Future In 2026

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a roster set to compete in 2026 but with expiring contracts and extension negotiations set to take place, these three players will be playing for their financial futures this season.

Davis Allen

Allen had a strong start to 2025 before falling behind Tyler Higbee and Colby Parkinson. 13 personnel brought Allen back to the forefront of the offense, and he got his toes wet operating as a fullback. However, his production was limited to end the season and he did not record a single catch in the playoffs.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Davis Allen (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Allen is a member of the 2023 draft class and is likely to be one of the few selections still with the team who won't get an extension. Allen needs to increase his influence and productivity in 2026 if he wishes to stay with Los Angeles. I think if the Rams expand his usage as a fullback, Allen will surprise and become a critical part of the offense.

Steve Avila

The Rams have four offensive linemen who are out of contract after this season. Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, and Warren McClendon are all set to hit free agency, and while McClendon should get an extension, the three interior linemen have uncertain futures.

May 21, 2024, Thousand Oaks, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive line coach Ryan Wendell (left) and lineman Steve Avila (73) during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kevin Dotson has been the Rams' most consistent linemen since joining the franchise in 2023. Coleman Shelton has a history with the team and his ability to operate the offense is unquestioned. So that leaves Avila, a member of the Rams' 2023 draft class. What does his future hold, and is there anything he can do to remain a member of the franchise or will he be a cut casualty?

Braden Fiske

Fiske is in a unique position as he was unable to emulate his rookie success, but there was also a clear reason for it. Fiske was originally moved around, but would suffer an oblique injury in week two that gave him some trouble. Teams were throwing the ball more quickly, and the Rams were not bringing pressure, thus Fiske had fewer easy opportunities to hit the quarterback.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Fiske is a member of the 2024 draft class and could begin extension talks next season. With Kam Kinchens and Jared Verse also expecting paydays, Fiske needs to perform well this season to secure his money. The good news is that the Rams brought in the guys who will give Fiske enough time to get home.