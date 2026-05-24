Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Can Braden Fiske Take the Next Step?

Heading into the 2025 season, the Los Angeles Rams put all of their eggs in the pass-rush basket. While it may not have been a true sophomore slump, Braden Fiske didn’t take the step forward that some expected and also had a slow start to the season as he managed injuries. Fiske will be looking to take a step-forward as he heads into year three.

The Rams have done more to balance the defense in 2026 and the hope will be that an improved secondary takes some pressure off and helps the defensive line. As we continue our player preview series for 2026, let’s talk about Braden Fiske.

2025 Season in Review

After a season in which Fiske had 8.5 sacks as a rookie, he only managed three sacks in 2025. The pressure numbers were still there as Fiske had 50 pressures compared to his 59 as a rookie. He also had a higher pass rush win rate via PFF. While the overall impact may not have been there, Fiske was still a productive player and showed some improvements in the run game. That’s not to say that Fiske can’t be better, but the player we saw as a rookie is still there.

Roster Battle

Fiske doesn’t have a true roster battle as the Rams’ defensive line is pretty set with him, Kobie Turner, and Poona Ford. The real test for Fiske is his ability to continue developing as a run defender. Due to his size, he’s always going to be somewhat limited there. However, if he can continue to improve, he can become more of a three-down player rather than a rotational piece. Tyler Davis is also looking to push for more snaps. The Rams do have good defensive line depth, but improving against the run is where Fiske can take the next step.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Creating Pressure Up the Middle

Rams defense with a second stop on 4th down and again, pressure plays a key role.



Braden Fiske immediately gets through to flush Bryce Young. Byron Young contains the edge and effectively forces a throw away. pic.twitter.com/ctlUi22tGp — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) January 12, 2026

Part of what makes Fiske work so well for the Rams is his ability to create pressure up the middle. Fiske is consistently able to win inside, which pushes the quarterback into Byron Young and Jared Verse or forces them to navigate a collapsing pocket.

Play 2: Finish Plays More

Braden Fiske sooo close to an incredible play.



Pancakes Tristan Wirfs and then just misses Mayfield for the sack.



Earlier in the game, Fiske did well against the run. Split a double team to set up a 3rd-and-long.



Over the fast 4 weeks, Fiske ranks 9th in DL pressures. pic.twitter.com/93kdNLY5g1 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 25, 2025

Much of the Rams’ defense struggled in this area last season, but there were several times where Fiske nearly missed what should have been a sack that resulted in a positive play for the offense. That still counts as a pressure and a win for Fiske, but if the pass rush is going to take the next step, they need to create more negative plays. While Fiske only had three sacks last season, it could have been five or six.

Play 3: Improving as a Run Defender

Braden Fiske was the best Rams defensive lineman on Sunday against the Panthers. Gets off the double team and is still able to make the play.



Fiske ranked 5th among DL in run defense via PFF in Week 13. Since Week 11 he's been 2nd. pic.twitter.com/coiHNkFiJ9 — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) December 2, 2025

If there is one area where Fiske improved significantly last season, it was in the run game. Again, he’s always going to be somewhat limited in that area. His 11.1 percent stop rate via PFF ranked ninth among defensive linemen after Week 11.

Biggest Question: Can Braden Fiske Take That Next Step?

There are a few things that factor into Fiske taking that next step. For starters, he needs to stay healthy. Fiske has shown that when healthy, he is one of the more important players on the defensive line. Unfortunately, Fiske wasn’t able to play at 100 percent for much of 2025. Additionally, he needs to be more consistent in the run game to be an every-down player. Kobie Turner is becoming the centerpiece of the Rams’ defensive line. Whether Fiske can prove himself as a foundational piece on the defensive line rather than just a high-impact pass rusher will play a big role in him taking that next step.

2026 Outlook/Role

Heading into 2026, there is more pressure on Fiske to produce this season. Again, he didn’t necessarily have a bad year in 2025, but he did take a minor step back. This is a big year for Fiske to prove that he hasn’t hit his ceiling. Fiske will continue to be an important part of the defensive line, especially as a pass rusher. With the improved secondary, the hope will be that there will be more sacks.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

Fiske may have more pressure heading into 2026, but he’ll almost certainly be on the roster. Even if he isn’t a full-time player, he is at the very least one of the best pass rushers on the defensive line.



Chances: 10/10

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