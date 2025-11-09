Rams Witness 49ers Make Massive Roster Announcement Before Contest
The Los Angeles Rams knew that they would play Mac Jones on Sunday after the San Francisco 49ers made that announcement earlier this week. Jones, who has been dealing with an injury while playing throughout the entire season, enters Sunday's contest with an issue with his knees.
However, while Jones will start, if he gets hurt or must leave the game, the quarterback situation has taken a dire turn for San Francisco.
Recent Developments from The Bay
Earlier in the week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated Brock Purdy, the team's regular starter, would be questionable entering game day and while Jones was always set to get the start, Purdy could've been availble to go if the 49ers had to call in a replacement. According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Purdy will not play on Sunday.
"Once again, Brock Purdy is slated to be inactive, rather than the 49ers' backup QB to Mac Jones. Not there yet," stated Rapoport.
Due to the recent development, Adrian Martinez. Martinez has never thrown an NFL pass and made his NFL debut last week.
How This Affects The Rams
If Jones plays the entire game, it won't but if a backup has to come in, the advantage swings massively towards Los Angeles.
Regardless of what happens, this doesn't change the challenge defensive coordinator Chris Shula detailed earlier this week and that is handling the 49ers' multitude of weapons playing in a scheme that gets them the ball.
“That's the fun part of the NFL," stated Shula. "Obviously, they did a lot of stuff that worked on against this last game and vice versa. You wonder if they're going to go back to it or what they're going to have off of it and different things like that. It's just the division opponent and opponent you're familiar with. Even going into last game, there are always new pieces. We played them twice the year before and they hadn't had McCaffrey."
"They didn't have [49ers Tight End George] Kittle last game. Now they have Kittle so we know they're going to activate him in some certain way. There are a lot of things that go into it. It’s the cat and mouse game, but the biggest thing is don't overthink it and let the guys go play.”
