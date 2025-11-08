Rams Sean McVay, Staff Share Their Thoughts on 49ers Rematch
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the next edition of the Rams-49ers rivalry on the near horizon, Sean McVay and his coordinators spoke on coaching against a familiar opponent and from a fan standpoint, a hated foe.
Rams head coach Sean McVay was 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's assistant with the Washington Commanders. Mike LaFleur was a Shanahan assistant with the 49ers before becoming the offensive coordinator with Robert Saleh and the New York Jets.
Sean McVay
McVay was asked about areas of growth for the Rams since their week five defeat to the 49ers. Since that defeat, the Rams have won three straight games.
“I think that there has been a lot of growth," stated McVay. "I think the way that these guys work is…you always want to be able to improve throughout the course of the season, but I think the way that guys have played on offense and defense… I think there have been real positives in the kicking game. We only punted a couple times the other day, but I was really pleased with our coverage against an excellent returner in [Former Saints Wide Receiver Rashid] Shaheed."
"When we were in a backed up situation, I thought [Punter] Ethan [Evans] did a great job of being able to pin him deep with the first punt that we had. I think the biggest thing that I would say is that I've been pleased with the way that we've started fast, played good complimentary ball, been able to jump out to some leads. Inevitably you face some lulls or whatever. I could go through a lot of different things but I think the total command that guys have and the ability to be able to consistently develop a rapport and be able to strain to finish, I think that's been on tape lately.”
Chris Shula
Shula was asked what were the improvements made to the Rams secondary after a disastrous result in their first matchup.
“I give a lot of credit to the Niners," stated Shula. "I thought they came out and executed. They had a great plan especially at the start of the game. They came out and played with good energy and finished their plays and I give them a lot of credit. I think it's just us trying to settle in, learning who our guys are, getting guys in the right spots and it's not just the guys."
"You joke, when I was coaching linebackers, secondaries are always the guys that get highlighted because they're the ones who were maybe giving up catches or touchdowns, but it's really all 11 that that goes into it. It's the rush, it's the inside droppers, it's the safety help, it's guys playing their leverages. A lot of stuff goes into it. Like I said earlier, every play is it’s own entity, we’re trying to get better one play at a time.”
Shula also spoke on Mac Jones, who was named as the 49ers starter for this game.
“He's a stud," stated Shula. "He operates their offense exactly like they want him to. Obviously, he's going to hit his back foot and if his read's there, he’s going to be able to get the ball out. He's making plays. You can tell he trusts his coach and his coaches trust him and he has a lot of good play makers around him. You can tell he wants to get the ball in the hands of his playmakers and let those guys go. He's done an excellent job so far.”
Mike LaFleur
LaFleur was asked what were the differences between the 49ers defense the Rams will face on Sunday compared to the one the Rams' lost to in week five.
“They don't have one of the best linebackers to play over the last 10 years," stated LaFleur. "Obviously, he hasn't been in for 10, but it’s creeping up to there. Their style of play hasn't changed at all. What [49ers’ Linebacker] Fred [Warner] does from behind the scenes is as important as what he does in front of you guys on Sundays."
"He provides such a leadership and such a mentality of how he goes about not just coming out the tunnel on Sunday and playing, but the energy he provides on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, the energy he provides in the meeting room."
"That stuff carries over to these guys. You can see a lot of the same traits that Fred had as a young guy that he's instilling into this line backing core unit. Yeah, he’s not out there. Yeah, you want to play a team when they have their best players because that's what this league is about, but his presence is definitely still felt there for sure.”
