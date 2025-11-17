5 Bold Observations From The Rams Win Over the Seahawks
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with their defense coming up huge time and time again. Here are five observations from the game.
1. The Rams' Third Quarter Offensive Woes Continue
Once again the Rams failed to impress on offensive in the third quarter and to be frank, in the second half. This has been a reoccuring theme throughout the season but it hasn't mattered since the offense typically turns it on in the fourth.
While the Rams defense made play after play to secure victory, most quarterback won't endanger the ball like Sam Darnold did so if the Rams can't turn in on in the fourth, their inability to effectively move the ball in the third will lead to more defeats.
2. Sam Darnold is Who We Thought He Is
Four interceptions and looked even worse than he did in the Rams' playoff win over the Vikings last season. Darnold just proved that he can not engineer a winning effort against Los Angeles, which means that Seattle is going to change up their entire offensive approach when they host the Rams in a little over a month's time.
3. Kamren Kinchens is a Superstar
What can you say about Kamren Kinchens that he didn't say about himself on Sunday? Two interceptions, multiple big-time plays, and he played sound versatile football that allowed Chris Shula to flip coverages to defend the underneath.
Kinchens kept Jaxon Smith-Njigba from throwing over the top while he would periodically sink down to avoid the short, inside throw. His work was one of several defining moments throughout the game.
4. Emmanuel Forbes is Very Much Back
Forbes was tasked with stopping Jaxon Smith-Njigba and stepped up to the challenge time and time again. Forbes nearly pocketed Smith-Njigba while making two critical pass break ups in the end zone on two seperate drives.
5. Kyren Williams Has Continually Outplayed His Contract
Despite Seattle's dominant front, Williams was brilliant on the day as he made Seattle pay on the ground, setting up multiple touchdown scores. Williams has outplayed his rookie deal and looks to have been a steal regarding the price of his extension as his work in the run and pass game continues to put the Rams in position to win.
BONUS: Byron Young is One of the NFL's Best Run Defenders
Whenever Kenneth Walker or Zach Charbonnet ran with the ball, there is a good chance Byron Young helped bring them down. He has a phenomenal read of the game, especially on running plays as he constantly defeats blocks and makes tackles with both his physical prowess and intelligence on body positioning.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE