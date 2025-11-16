5 Keys To a Rams Victory Over the Seahawks
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday action, and if they are to be victorious, here are the keys to achieving that result.
1. The Rams must keep the field small on defense
The Seahawks have a simple strategy. Run the ball before targeting their wide receivers in the short passing game to then open up the field. The Rams must win their one-on-one matchups, allowing Kam Curl to stay up top with Kamren Kinchens.
The Seahawks are space manipulators on offense so the Rams must limit the space in which Seattle can manipulate.
2. Force Darnold to throw low percentage routes
The Shanahan offense rejuvenates quarterbacks by naturally taking away difficult and precision throws, turning offensive football into basketball, where the quarterback can go from shooting guard to point guard, taking the pressure of the need to immediately pwerform in a game.
The Rams must dare Darnold to dare. Take away the quick and easy, force him to go outside and make him stay in the pocket for the extra second needed for the pass rush to get home.
3. Always be aware for Nate Landman's location
Landman has had back to back punchouts of the football and he’s looking for another. The Rams have not had a game-changing linebacker since saying goodbye to Ernest Jones and with Jones set to make another return to SoFI, Landman is bound to be at his best.
When Landman is around, Rams defenders need to make sure they’re in position to pick up a loose football because that might be their only chance at forcing a turnover all game.
4. When confused on coverage, throw the 50/50 ball
Mike Macdonald is the master of manipulating quarterbacks. He will design pre-snap looks to mimic one coverage and then have them switch to a coverage that places defenders in the most common passing lanes associated with the coverage he was displaying. He’s very subtle about his movements until he isn’t and is just straight up attacking the line of scrimmage.
With that being said, even that has its own element of deception with Macdonald stacking the line with defenders and then dropping them into coverage. That has tricked Matthew Stafford before but this is why the Rams signed Davante Adams. When in doubt, where's Davante at?
5. If the game is in a near stalemate on offense, Blake Corum is the key to unlocking success
There is no player who can immediately put the Seahawks defense on the backfoot more than Corum. His shiftiness and vision as a player paired with how easy it is to get the running back the football will be the ace needed to flip the narrative of the game.
Get Corum out in space and watch as Seattle scrambles to tackle him. That effort alone could put the Rams back into the driver's seat.
