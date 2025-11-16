Rams Announce Inactives List For Seahawks Showdown
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams released their inactives list, confirming their active roster before taking on the Seattle Seahawks.
Inactives List
- QB Stetson Bennett IV
- K Joshua Karty
- RB Jarquez Hunter
- OL Beaux Limmer
- OL D.J. Humphries
- DL Desjuan Johnson
Instant Analysis
No major surprises but this means that both Davante Adams and Kobie Turner are confirmed to be playing in this game. That was expected coming into the game. Joshua Karty spends another week on the inactive list as the Rams elevated Harrison Mevis for a second straight week.
This also confirms Jarquez Hunter is the Rams' fourth running back, sitting behind Ronnie Rivers.
McVay on Mevis
Last week, Harrison Mevis was activated from the practice squad to make his NFL debut. The Rams made Joshua Karty inactive as they looked for a fresh start in their kicking operation. Mevis went six for six on PATs with no field goal attempts against the San Francisco 49ers.
Sean McVay named Mevis the starter on Monday.
“Here's what's good is number one, I think the first thing I want to acknowledge is how much appreciation I have for [former Rams Long Snapper] Alex Ward's contributions to us," stated McVay. "He’s done a really good job over these last few years and he couldn't have handled himself with more class. That impressed me about him. We let him go this morning. [Long Snapper] Jake [McQuaide] will be our long snapper. As far as the kickers, we feel really fortunate. I have a lot of belief in [Kicker] Josh Karty."
"I think he's a guy that's going to have an incredibly bright future. We're going to continue to work with him but in the meantime, we will continue to go with [Kicker Harrison] Mevis as our kicker. He did a good job going six-for-six on the extra points. I was pleased with that. Similar to Alex, Josh has been a pro about it. He's going to continue to get better. I think the future is really bright for him and he'll be on the roster. He just will not be kicking against Seattle unless something unforeseen happens to Mevis.”
