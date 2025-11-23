5 Questions the Rams Offense Must Answer Against Buccaneers
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After struggling last week, the Los Angeles Rams' offense looks to rebound against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and if they wish to have success, their answers to these questions will be paramount in that endeavor.
1. Can the Rams fix the issues of last week?
The Rams were unable to move the ball against the Seahawks. While all signs point to that being the result of Seattle having a talented and well-coached unit that is superior to most of their NFL counterparts, the Buccaneers also have a talented unit that will serve as a barometer on where the Rams offense is at.
2. What is the recipe for success in running the football?
Last week, the Rams revealed that their strategy of having Kyren Williams operate as the running back on the first drive before going to Blake Corum on the second doesn't work when Corum is immediately required to pick up yards in short-yardage situations.
If the Rams are able to tailor their rotation more to the tone of the game, allowing Williams to soften the defense before Corum zags through, the Buccaneers' defense will never be able to get back on the front foot. However, choosing correctly is as difficult as it is unpredictable.
3. How do the Rams replace Tyler Higbee?
Higbee was placed on injured reserve this week and while the Rams do have the talent to replace him, which tight end and in what situation they are used it will play a massive factor between victory and defeat.
While the Rams will still be able to run 13 personnel, who replaces Higbee during the Rams' 11 personnel package and more importantly, is this Terrance Ferguson's moment to break out?
4. Can Matthew Stafford navigate another turnover-inducing defense?
The Buccaneers do not care about positions; they will rush anyone from anywhere at any time. On top of that, they'll drop defensive linemen into coverage without a care in the world, making an already confusing scheme as unpredictable as ever.
Stafford will gun the football into a spot if he thinks an opening is there so how aggressive he is and at what time will factor into the results of the game.
5. Will Puka Nacua find his form in prime time?
Nacua hasn't been bad by any means and has made the most of his opportunities but he isn't getting the volume of targets he once was. While the Rams continue to win, the loss of both Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein will require a quick strike option to counter the Buccaneers' blitzes.
Will Nacua be that man once again for the Rams?
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE