5 Takeaways After Rams Fire STC Chase Blackburn

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay made the decision to fire STC Chase Blackburn on Saturday. Here are five takeaways from the move.

1. Xavier Smith Must Be Utilized As A Gunner Again

There is one specific reason why Rashid Shaheed scored on a punt return and that is the fact that the punt coverage has been handicapped by the decision to pull Xavier Smith off the field. As a gunner, Smith, used his speed, knowledge of angles, and aggression to get downfield quickly, being the only man on the Rams who had the talent to reach the returner before Ethan Evans' booming punts could.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jordan Whittington and Derion Kendrick aren't fast enough to be the first man to the ball. Smith induces fair catches and when he can't, he'll either make the tackle or do enough to drive the returner into the heart of the coverage unit.

2. This Move Took Way Too Long

What is the point of doing the move now? The obvious answer is to have fresh input as the Rams gear up for a playoff run but while hindsight is 20/20, the Special Teams operation has been an issue for years and making a move once the team lost control of the division feels more like damage control and less of a tactical decision.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What will Ben Kotwica do that Blackburn didn't, couldn't, or wouldn't? This should have either happened weeks ago or after the season. Now the Special Teams, who have had minimal continuity, enter the final weeks of the season with yet another change.

3. Is It Time to Bring Fassel Home?

Former STC John Fassel worked for the team from 2012-2019, and while his departure from the team wasn't the best, there's no mistaking that McVay's 2018 Super Bowl run does not happen without the creativity of Fassel's unit.

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Titans special teams coordinator John Fassel during workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Time heals wounds, and with the Titans set to clean house, should the Rams consider a reunion? Jake McQuaide, Johnny Hekker, and Greg Zuerlein were Pro Bowlers under Fassel's direction.

4. This Move Doesn't Solve Much Unless It's Paired With a Full Revamp of the Unit

This goes back to my earlier point. What schematically will the Rams do differently? It's clear that Ethan Evans has one of the most powerful legs in the NFL and the Rams need the speed to close the gap, in order to prevent returns.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) kicks a forty-yard field goal held by punter Ethan Evans (42) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

They also need to revamp their depth on the offensive line, to avoid blocked kicks. A new voice is a temporary fix. That's it.

5. The Rams Will Likely Have Brand New Coordinators Next Season

With Blackburn gone, Kotwica will have his shot to retain the job and I think he'll impress. Solid resume, veteran mindset, and there's familiarity with the coaching staff and players.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, it remains my opinion that Chris Shula and Mike LaFleur are getting head coaching jobs this offseason. In 2025, the Rams entered the season with the same coordinators they had the year before, something that isn't common in the McVay era. While I believe McVay will internally promote, that's still three new voices in positions of power.

