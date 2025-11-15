Rams Legend Aaron Donald Adds Another Honor to Illustrious Career
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams are able to honor football legend Aaron Donald with a bobblehead night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week, Donald picked up another accolade from his collegiate days.
Donald's Newest Honor
Long before Donald dominated the field in both St. Louis and Los Angeles, he established himself as a true hometown legend. Donald, a native of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, chose to stay close to home, committing to the University of Pittsburgh, playing for the Panthers from 2010-2013.
During his illustrious four-year career in which he played every single game, Donald racked up 29.5 career sacks, including double-digit years in 2011 and 2013, while winning the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award, Outland Trophy, Bill Willis Trophy, ACC Defensive Player of the Year, and was named both a First-Team All-ACC and Unanimous All-American during his star studded senior season.
On Saturday, during Pitt's ranked matchup against Notre Dame, Donald's number was officially retired by the University.
His Continued Impact
Despite retiring after the 2023 NFL season, Donald's impact has been a defining moment for the Rams with Donald continuing to have close ties to the franchise, often attending games. He was also at Rams' training camp this offseason.
“His impact is instrumental," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay. "We're able to use him when you're referencing all the things that we want to be about, what he's been, what he represents as a man, how he went about it the right way with his work ethic, the way that he enjoyed competing, the mindset he had, the energy that he brought every single day. He epitomizes everything and then he still stays connected. He is really special to me. He's really special to this place and his impact is so significant and so when he comes around, it sure means a lot. When he speaks guys certainly listen.”
With Donald in attendance last season, the Rams sacked quarterback Sam Darnold nine times during their NFC Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings. It was the Rams' first playoff game without Donald since 2004.
The Rams play Darnold and his Seattle Seahawks this week.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE