Rams' Sean McVay Addresses Alaric Jackson's Status
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams held their Friday press conference with Rams head coach Sean McVay addressing questions posed after his left tackle Alaric Jackson was recently named in a civil suit, according to ESPN.
Watch Sean McVay Press Conference Below
Here are his top quotes from the presser.
Q: What is his reaction to Jackson's situation?
“I was made aware of that. As with any of those things, especially as a legal matter, we keep those things in-house." stated McVay. "That's been consistent since I've been here, how we deal with those things out of respect for the process. This isn't something that we weren't aware of. [We’ve had] very clear communication and understanding of it and I’ll keep it to that, hopefully you guys can understand.”
Q: Will there be any form of further discipline?
“That’s not something that we're talking about right now," stated McVay. "Like I said, we're keeping those things in-house. This is something that was a previous incident and so as it goes through that process we'll deal with those things behind the scenes. I was made aware. There won't be any actions as it relates to Alaric as far as his status for the game this week.”
Q: Were their considerations of the allegations during contract negotiations?
“Yeah," stated McVay. "I really do respect and appreciate your question, but I just want to be able to… out of just consistency for how we handle these things, keep that stuff in-house. I apologize because I do understand you guys have a job to do, but that's been par for the course with how we want to be able to handle it out of respect for the situation. That's going to be consistent with what I say on those things. I do appreciate you guys understanding on that.”
Q: Regarding the situation, did you learn anything new?
“I'm not exactly sure what is out there for your guy’s awareness but long story short, I was made aware of the situation that dates back a long time ago,” stated McVay.
