What the All-22 Reveals About Rams’ Victory vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams scored a massive rebound victory against the Arizona Cardinals in a dominant performance that should reassure fans of their place on the NFL food chain.

Several key players stood out on Sunday, and I spent the last couple of days dissecting the All-22 coaches' film to get a better understanding of the Rams' demolition of the Cardinals. This was as dominant a display from any team I have personally watched since the start of the season. Let's take a closer look at the tape and the three takeaways I have from Week 14's showcase.

Time for a Blake Corum conversation

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) rushes the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I’m ready to begin a conversation: IsBlake Corumalready the best running back on the Los Angeles Rams roster? The second-year player from Michigan set a career-high in rushing yards (128) and touchdowns (2) with a terrific performance against the Cardinals on Sunday.

The reason I ask this question is because of what I’ve seen in flashes this season, particularly over the last two weeks. He adds an explosive element to the offense that is missing at running back and something starter Kyren Williams does not possess. Now, this does not mean he’s the best pass-protecting back, but Corum looks like another young player who is making a major contribution to the team late in the season.

Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) runs for a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images





Corum’s skill set makes him unique in many ways, especially for his small stature and frame at 5-foot-8, 218 pounds. In the first clip, we see ample change of direction and contact balance thanks to a strong lower half, core, and low center of gravity, which allows him to remain grounded and keep his feet churning. Pair that with great footwork, vision, and lateral burst to get a chunk play in the second video, and Corum has a lethal tool kit.

The third clip is maybe his most impressive play due to how he turns a negative play initially into a positive four-yard gain because of his incredible agility, lateral cuts, and how his eyes pair with his feet to generate his change of direction almost instantaneously. Then, he has enough explosiveness working north to south to break pursuit angles and run away from defenders for a long touchdown run.

I'm ready to have a conversation about RB Blake Corum (stay for the celebration in the fourth vid). #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/tDRir1l2if — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 9, 2025

As valuable as Williams has been the last couple of years, Corum presents a skill set that you cannot keep off the field. The split in carries between Corum and Williams has begun to be more 55-45 and closer to 50-50, which makes the offense that much more effective in the run game. However, we have to assume that the second-year tailback is going to get his first nod to be a starting running back for the Rams before the season is out.

Puka Nacua is amazing, period

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a touchdown catch over Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images





Nacua is his usual self once again on Sunday, catching seven passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets. For Week 14, Next Gen Stats advanced metrics have him with the second-highest receiving EPA (+10.0), the most yards per route (7.6), and, impressively, the fourth-most yards per reception behind Jerry Jeudy, Brian Thomas Jr., and Nico Collins (23.9).

Some things don’t always need to be put out on a social media timeline, but this is a take I feel is quite reasonable: Nacua has the strongest set of hands and ball skills in the NFL since the prime days of Odell Beckham Jr. Nacua is having a tremendous season and has already matched his career-high in touchdowns, including his first multi-scoring performance of his career on Sunday. Undoubtedly, Nacua is one of the five-best wideouts on the planet, and I don’t understand how that can be disputed.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images





Sure, Nacua may not be an elite separator, but not all wideouts are created equal, and have to be ungodly-level route-runners to be elite. He wins because he is almost automatic at the catch point due to his strong grip on the ball, plus, he has a 78.8 catch rate percentage. He’s physical in most of his game but also wins on option routes with terrific football intelligence that allows him to sneak behind the back door of linebackers or sit in open voids of zone coverages.

All of these clips below showcase outstanding hand-eye coordination that allows Nacua to make catches of any kind at all levels of the field. Some days, he is truly unguardable because of his ball skills, athleticism, and football prowess. There will be a time in the coming weeks, especially against both the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, where the Rams and quarterback Matthew Stafford will need their star pass-catcher for a big play, and the odds of it happening are high.

Here are some highlights of Puka Nacua being a Top-5 wide receiver in the NFL. Seems good, looks good, plays good. #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/hR8ihWjeld — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 9, 2025

Kobie Turner pressured the QB well

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images





Sunday was Turner’s best day as a pass rusher this season. Going into the game, someone on the Rams defensive front was likely to have a field day against the Cardinals below-average pass protection unit, and Turner was a beneficiary. He finished the day with the most pass rush snaps amongst all Los Angeles defenders and tied for second with five pressures, including a sack in the first half.

It was terrific to see the quickness and flexibility that Turner possessed. He is ever effective as the twist defender on stunt-twist games that allow him to corner and be the cleanup man if the initial looper does not get home. Turner is quite effective with his hands and how he attacks opposing linemen with violence and quickness at the point of attack.

#Rams iDL Kobie Turner had a big impact as a pass rusher vs. the Cardinals, recording a sack and five pressures. pic.twitter.com/Rs4hKQOIYr — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 9, 2025

At one point or another, I have highlighted the big four of the Rams' defensive line, with Jared Verse, Byron Young, Braden Fiske, and now Turner, who is the heart and soul of the unit. His maturation to being one of the best players at his position has been exciting to watch, and there are still better days ahead for the future Pro Bowler.

