Why Rams Newfound Rushing Attack Makes Them Dangerous

The Los Angeles Rams are a true machine.

One week after their shocking loss to Carolina, the Rams needed a bounce-back game to remind people of what they were capable of as one of the top teams in the NFL. It was paramount against a divisional opponent, where games like this could get whacky, silly, and downright outrageous in some instances. On Sunday, Los Angeles reminded the world that it's still an elite football team.

The machine of Los Angeles trounced the Arizona Cardinals on the road, tallying 530 yards to Arizona's 314 in a 45-17 run-around-the-mill victory that showcased a lot more than the usual suspects of the team's dominance. However, something else emerged that could make them even more dangerous: a quality run game.

Corum, Williams and Rams combine for nearly 250 rush yards

Before the regular season, one of my biggest questions about this Rams team was their run game. They needed to find a way to minimize the touches that Kyren Williams was pacing for the previous two seasons--over 540 carries in that span.

Second-year running back Blake Corum was a bit of an unknown, though the flashes in the preseason piqued my interest in his development, similar to how recently elected Chancellor Palpatine in The Phantom Menace told a young Anakin Skywalker that his career would be watched with great interest. That is how I felt with Corum this season, and if he were to get enough touches, he could make things interesting in the running back room.

On Sunday against the Cardinals, one week after racking up 81 yards on just seven carries, the former Michigan star carried the ball 12 times for 128 yards and two touchdowns, including a 48-yard score that showcased his quickness and explosive capabilities in the open field, breaking pursuit angles in the process. Once more, the Rams have another young player making a massive contribution late in the season.

Williams also shone, 84 yards and a touchdown while averaging 6.5 yards per carry. Sure, critics will note that the Cardinals were a bad football team on the downslope. However, for what the Rams have shown this season, and the late-season emergence of an explosive run game, no matter the opposition, this showcase of the run game displayed a dangerously new element for how Los Angeles can win football games this season.

If I were head coach Sean McVay, I would be smiling ear to ear, knowing how dominant my football team can be at the highest levels and for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs.

If I were Los Angeles' four remaining opponents (and future postseason oppositions), I would be calling the Panthers to ask how to stop this team. It won't be easy, and in fact, it might just push the Rams to their second Super Bowl berth in four years.

