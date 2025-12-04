Rams Film Review: Corum Shines, Forbes Falters vs. Panthers

The film tells all, and it certain told many stories on Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Carolina Panthers in a shocking upset that sent ripple effects across the NFL. I spent the last couple of days analyzing the Rams' All-22 coaches' film to dissect what happened this past weekend, keying in on individual performances that had positive or negative (or both) impacts on the team's 31-28 defeat. Let's dive into our latest film review to see how three key players did against the Panthers.

Blake Corum's career day

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Since I started writing about the Rams, one of the most fascinating players I have observed is Corum. His skill set translates well to the next level and he was due for significant touches this season–another young player set to take over a larger role deep into the regular season.

Last week against the Panthers, Corum had his best day, rushing for 81 yards and a touchdown on just seven carries. There seems to be an explosive element that is missing with Kyren Williams, and while of no fault of his own, it can sometimes hamper the Rams run game. It is time for Corum to start receiving a fair share of touches with a push to ride the hot hand.

Let’s observe one of his big plays, coming in the fourth quarter down three points. This is a duo concept with Steve Avila working to the second level of the defense to spring Corum some real estate. Corum does a great job slipping through the crease and using his contact balance and low center of gravity to bounce to the boundary.

I love the lateral agility plus the burst to slip a couple of tackles and get to the sideline. Jordan Whittington makes an excellent block on the cornerback to spring Corum free for a 34-yard gain on this scoring drive. Plays like these are what should make the second-year running back a fixture in head coach Sean McVay’s offense.

Since I started writing about the #Rams, one of the most fascinating players I have observed is RB Blake Corum. Such a fun player who could emerge as a key asset down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/qExPCAzcLR — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 3, 2025

What happened to Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) defends during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

In arguably his worst performance since arriving in Los Angeles, Forbes looked like the embattled cornerback who looked like one of the biggest busts in recent Washington Commanders history. Forbes struggled against the Panthers, especially on late downs throughout the game, including on a couple of key fourth downs that changed the game entirely. Opening the curtain with a thousand-foot perspective, I analyzed three of those plays to figure out what went wrong for No. 1.

Let's begin on the first defensive series. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula puts in a Cover 3 Banjo call to defend doubles. Forbes' responsibility is the outside breaking receiver, which in theory would be tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders.

However, the Panthers run a switch release to the boundary that causes conflict for Forbes, who seems confused whether to take Sanders or the out from Jalen Coker. Forbes’ hips commit toward the field, allowing Coker to separate and convert 3rd & 7 early in the game.

#Rams DC Chris Shula with a Banjo call from C3. Switch release to the boundary that creates conflict for Emmanuel Forbes. Great play-call for the #Panthers on 3rd down early in the game. pic.twitter.com/Is46pf4k9b — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 3, 2025

On this next play, Forbes is again matched up with Coker on this critical fourth down. This is press-man coverage because of the pressure package Shula is sending, and I felt he did too much in some regards with pass coverage calls.

Forbes lacks patience at the line of scrimmage, as Coker gets his feet stuck in the turf off the split release and accelerates and almost instantly, Forbes is in recovery mode, unable to rebound and allowing a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter.

This is a fantastic ball from Bryce Young.



Excellent trajectory and placement to a striding Jalen Coker, who wins at the split release against Forbes, for a critical go-ahead score on 4th down. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/qvPPbvzBVE — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 3, 2025

Once more, it is another critical fourth down. Forbes is matched up with Tetairoa McMillan, and for most of the repetition, he stays sticky with the wideout that the Rams were rumored to have wanted to move up for in this first round this April. However, Panthers quarterback Bryce Young gets through his progression and throws open to McMillan. Forbes was originally in a good position to stay with the receiver, but loses contain when he stays flat, allowing him to get free behind him for a 43-yard go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Tetairoa McMillan was the *third* player in the progression on Bryce Young’s go-head TD pass in the 4th quarter.



Quality from BY9 to throw TM4 open. #Panthers pic.twitter.com/YOiD9mAMKS — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 3, 2025

I don't want to harp on Forbes. He is a player who has gone through a lot and has experienced a lot of highs this season, with Sunday being his lowest moment, with doubts from fans creeping in on his true reliability in coverage. While he won't see a majority of snaps on the perimeter going forward with Ahkello Witherspoon returning to the lineup, Forbes can still rebound in the coming weeks, remaining a key depth piece.

Was Matthew Stafford that bad?

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The answer to that question is no, not particularly. Stafford had an adequate game despite turning the ball over three times. However, most of the time, teams are going to lose when they turn it over that much.

"Obviously, we’re not going to win a whole lot of games when I turn it over three times, and it hasn’t been an issue. Don’t expect it to be one going forward," Stafford said. " I just continue to trust my fundamentals, go out there and play, and know that I’m doing all the stuff I can to make sure that I played at a high level and it didn’t happen for me today."

I won’t dive into Stafford’s first interception, which was a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage in a freak play of sorts. He was making the right read to Colby Parkinson on a slant pattern but Derrick Brown made a better play. However, I do want to dive in on the pick-six to see how it went wrong.

McVay calls a levels concept to the field and a quick game to the boundary. Initial leverage showed off coverage in Cover 3 cloud, which has the outside corner squatting and the overhang safety playing curl-flats, a great call for a stick and out pattern. Stafford showcases immense trust in wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is as reliable a pass-catcher as they come due to his incredible strength at the catch point. However, Mike Jackson does an excellent job sitting and anticipating the route, undercutting the out and taking the pass back for a touchdown.

I thought outside of the three TOs, Matthew Stafford had a great game. Don’t think this play was a bad call from McVay or a bad throw from Stafford. Good decision, but the #Panthers defended the quick game on the boundary to perfection. Kudos to EE and Mike Jackson. pic.twitter.com/Zh2S3pSPIE — Jared Feinberg (new account :)) (@Jared_NFLDraft) December 4, 2025

Stafford had some misses, some he would like back. He must protect the ball better as all quarterbacks should in this situation, but this does not, by any means, remove him from the MVP conversation, as he’ll have several chances of producing at a high level once more. Mark this as an off-game for someone who has been having a terrific season.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

When you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter, which comes straight to your email, you will get the latest news, analysis, and breakdowns on your beloved Rams. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Don't forget to follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.