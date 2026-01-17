Why the NFL is All-In on Rams’ Scheelhaase

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The NFL is looking at Los Angeles Rams Pass Game Coordinator Nate Scheelhaase for a plethora of jobs, including several head coaching roles. Scheelhaase has played a critical role in the Rams' passing attack since joining the team in 2023 and thus, the NFL wants his brain power to run their offenses.

Ealier this week, several members of the Rams organization spoke on Scheelhaase's impact on the team.

Puka Nacua

Nacua , who works with Scheelhaase every day on his routes, gave Scheelhaase a glowing review.

“I would say a world class communicator is the first thing that I think about," stated Nacua. "He’s somebody who in our room communicates to every individual in a unique style and allows us to feel very confident going out there on the football field. In the run game, having us understand where our landmarks are and what we're trying to execute in the run game, but then in the pass game making us feel very confident and putting a belief into the pass concepts that we put in."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) rushes for a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"He makes us feel like we have an opportunity to make these plays come to life and now we're going to have the opportunities to showcase our abilities.”

Mike LaFleur

LaFleur, who works closely with Scheelhaase on the Rams' offensive gameplan, spoke highly of his contemporary.

“He's a stud," stated LaFleur. "He's a better human than he is a coach and he’s a really good coach. We're very fortunate to have him. I'll be honest with you, when we brought him here I thought he was going to say, ‘No’. He had a really good job at Iowa State. It's a very respected job because of obviously the former coach there that’s moved on to Penn State."

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur (left) talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We're very happy that he did take that job. I've seen him grow and he grows because he puts a lot of work in it. He's a tireless worker and he doesn't even look tired ever. I don't think he sleeps that much, but you would never know. He is extremely efficient with his note taking, with his learning, with studying around the league, but not overloading himself."

"He has incredible brain power to reach back into stuff that we talked about in April, stuff that I forgot about that he can remember. That's all awesome. He can communicate to these players, but again, overall he’s a better person. He’s a great husband, he's a great father, he is a great friend. I love him have the success he's had so far.”

Chris Shula

Shula provides his perspective from the other side of the ball.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“He's detailed," stated Shula. "He's an extremely hard worker. He has a great relationship with the players. He's a great communicator. You really can't say a bad word about him. He's the guy that's come in here and really taken apart and learned the offense. He has a huge role in that receiver room. You can see he's got a ton of room to grow and he's going to have a great career.”

