Three Reasons Why the Steelers Want Rams' Chris Shula

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested a head coaching interview with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula. Here are three reasons why Pittsburgh is interested in a potential pairing between the two parties.

1. He's A Perfect Fit For What Pittsburgh Historically Looks For

Young, confident, defensive-minded with a clear offensive identity, and having Shula as a last name doesn't hurt either. On top of that, Pittsburgh has built its best defenses with day two and three draft picks, along with undrafted players. Shula again.

Jan 28, 1996; Tempe, AZ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin (88) talks with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive back Carnell Lake (37) during Super Bowl XXX at Sun Devil Stadium. Dallas defeated Pittsburgh 27-17. Mandatory Credit: Paul Gero/The Arizona Republic-Imagn Images | The Arizona Republic-Imagn Images

Plus, Shula has a close relationship with Quentin Lake. Lake's dad, Carnell, is a Steelers legend. So the whole it runs in the family thing the Steelers love to perpetuate is right up Shula's alley.

2. He's Exactly What Pittsburgh Needs Right Now

If the Steelers do not make the right choice, the issues of old will persist, but with the franchise suffering a losing season for the first time since 2003. If the Steelers make the wrong move, Jalen Ramsey will find his way out and T.J. Watt might join him too. The Steelers need a man who can bridge the past with the present in a new way that engages players.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula on the field prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While Shula's family history speaks for itself, it's actually Shula's love of input from his players, coaches and others that drives his success. By listening to ideas, learning how the Steelers have traditionally done things, and pairing all that with his lessons learned from Sean McVay, Shula will be able to keep the elements that make the Steelers the Steelers, while fixing the things that have prevented success.

3. His Offensive Rolodex

Let's be real, the problem with the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last several years has been their offense. Mike Tomlin's history with offensive coordinators is horrific; they've had no stability on offense for years, and while Ben Roethlisberger got hammered by fans and the media in the final years of his career for poor play, time would reveal he was covering up a bunch of issues within their operation.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field following a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Shula has access to the McVay tree, a tree that is plentiful with offensive coordinator candidates who know what they're doing. Not only will Shula use the McVay tree as a pipeline for his coaching staff, Shula could also create his own tree as well, producing branches that will produce coordinator options for him down the road.

