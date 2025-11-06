Rams Approaching Crucial Opportunity for Playoffs in Week 10
The Los Angeles Rams are feeling good about their 2025 NFL season so far. After a resounding 34-10 drubbing of the New Orleans Saints, they're now 6-2. If the campaign had wrapped up after Week 9, they would have secured one of the three Wild Card spots in the NFC. There's still a long season left ahead, though, and LA will want to win the NFC West outright to guarantee itself a postseason ticket.
However, they're currently second in the division, behind the 6-2 Seattle Seahawks. Last year, the Rams snuck into the playoffs ahead of the Seahawks with the same 10-7 record due to a rare "strength of victory" tiebreaker. This season, Seattle sits ahead of LA with the same record due to each team's mark in divisional games.
The Seahawks are currently 1-1, while the Rams are just 0-1, after falling to the San Francisco 49ers, 26-23, in overtime in Week 5. That loss could come back to haunt them. The Niners are still in the running for the division, too, at 6-3. LA needs to lock in against the NFC West to give itself the best chance at making the playoffs come season's end.
Can the Rams even the score against the Niners?
With the San Francisco 49ers right on the Los Angeles Rams' tail, Week 10 represents a crucial interdivisional clash. The Rams have the opportunity to give the Niners their fourth loss of the year and even the season series with San Francisco at 1-1. If Head Coach Kyle Shanahan and his squad can continue to fight through their injuries, they could wind up right next to LA in the standings at the end of the campaign.
If so, the Rams have to ensure that they don't give the Niners the edge in head-to-head, the first priority tiebreaker to determine playoff seeding between teams with the same record. After the head-to-head record, it goes to the divisional mark as the next tiebreaker. Week 10 is a prime chance for LA to notch its first divisional win this year.
Between the Niners' mounting injuries and the Rams' dominant three-game win streak, the momentum lies with LA, despite the similar records of the two teams. As such, the Rams are comfortably favored, even on the road. FanDuel has LA at -225 and laying 4.5 points on the spread. Most of the optimism stems from the Rams' highly potent offense this year. They showed some vulnerability in their Week 5 loss to the Niners, but they'll be facing a much different unit this time around due to all of San Francisco's absences. The over/under is currently set at 49.5 points.
