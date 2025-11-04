3 Eye-Opening Fantasy Stats from Rams' Commanding Win Over Saints
The Los Angeles Rams offense has looked unstoppable over the last two games. They've been practically impeccable on that side of the ball throughout the 2025 NFL season, outside of their Week 6 win over the Baltimore Ravens. While they got the victory, 17-3, they did so by taking advantage of a disheveled Ravens offense without Lamar Jackson, as the Rams only gained 241 total yards of offense themselves.
Even in their losses, though, LA's offense has been consistently excellent aside from that Baltimore game. The Rams only lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, because their last-second game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. Their second defeat came in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers, with Head Coach Sean McVay opting to go for it on fourth down instead of kicking to tie the game.
The Rams continued their dominant offensive season in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints, cruising to a 34-10 victory. LA has been a formidable fantasy football factory this year, and they showed that again in the win.
Nothing can slow down the Rams
1. 173 yards on explosive passes
Pro Football Focus defines explosive passes as completions that go for over 15 yards. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams have been stellar in that arena this season, amid the quarterback's dark-horse MVP campaign. Stafford has taken full advantage of his deep stable of playmakers to continually rip apart opposing defenses in the midrange, allowing his receivers to rack up yards after the catch.
The Rams' passing game has had exactly one dud this season. There's not much reason to believe that it'll happen many times more moving forward.
2. 106 yards after the catch
Stafford hasn't just been finding open receivers this year. He's also been throwing his pass-catchers open and finding them in space and in stride to maximize their opportunities. As a result, three Rams players are within the top 100 this season in yards after catch per reception: Tyler Higbee (5.2), Kyren Williams (4.5), and Puka Nacua (4.0).
Four of LA's receivers are within the top 125 for total yards after the catch, a result of both volume and efficiency. Stafford and his playmakers carved up the Saints' defense to the tune of 106 yards, showcasing their explosiveness.
3. Kyren Williams - 25 carries
For the first time this season, Kyren Williams was able to take full advantage of a large early lead for the Rams to garner a ton of carries and grind the opposing defense into the ground. He hit a season-high in workload against New Orleans, running the ball 25 times for 114 yards and a touchdown.
LA has a few favorable matchups remaining on the schedule. These could be prime opportunities for Williams to have dominant fantasy showings with increased volume to try to kill the clock and retain the potential leads.
