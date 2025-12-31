Rams Are About to Lose Premier Defenders In Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Los Angeles Rams hope to be playing football for several more weeks, the reality about the NFL is that the organization is less than two weeks away from being off from work.

The only guarantee is that they'll play football this week and again next week. With an offseason full of questions looming, there really is only one to ask right now. Who should the Rams prioritize bringing back this spring?

The Rams have a lot of bills due, especially with their legendary 2023 draft class set to open contract extension talks with the organization. Recently, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame ranked their top 50 impending free agents with two members of the Rams making the list.

Quentin Lake

Lake is ranked at 38, which I believe is a bit low for what he can do, but regardless, Lake's listing guarantees something that we all know, and that is the fact that Lake will get paid top dollar by someone.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Lake has emerged as one of the better all-around safeties in the game, playing alongside Kam Curl," stated Verderame. "The son of former All-Pro safety Carnell Lake, Quentin has posted 61 tackles, a sack and an interception while playing 92% of the defensive snaps for the Rams."

Lake has to be extended. The Rams defense looked okay after he went down with injury until a rainy day in Carolina, where the Panthers ran the ball down the Rams' throat made the league realize all the cracks Lake was covering up within the secondary.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and Omar Speights (48) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Nate Landman looks like his Atlanta self without Lake on the field, and for a team that just gave Landman an extension to do what he does best, and that's hunt, it would be foolish to let the guy who allows Landman to be a hunter to walk.

Sean McVay once said Lake was one of the best overall people he's ever known. You don't let that leave your building.

Kam Curl

Curl is ranked 47th but his number or his film doesn't do justice regarding his impact on the team. He played a massive factor in reigniting the Rams in 2024, dominating the Raiders, which paved way for Puka Nacua's return four days later to defeat the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night, sparking the team's run to the NFC West title.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Josh Wallace (30) high-five after a play during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"The Rams took a chance on a starting safety from one of the worst secondaries in the league, signing Curl from Washington," stated Manzano. "Now his two-year, $8.75 million contract looks like a bargain with how well he has played in Chris Shula’s defense. The 2020 seventh-round pick has 91 combined tackles and two interceptions this season."

Curl redefined the Rams' secondary, giving Kam Kinchens the veteran presence he needed to be great. Here's the issue. Curl deserves every dollar he can get but I don't think the Rams have the space to offer it. If Curl wants top dollar, he might have to leave but the Rams must exhaust all options to keep him as he's peaking as a player.

