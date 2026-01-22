Why the Rams Are Close to Keeping Mike LaFleur

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been able to maintain their current coaching staff due to their playoff wins against the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Since coaches are unable to conduct interviews if their teams are still in the playoffs, the soonest anyone from the Rams could be interviewed in person is the Monday after the Conference Championship weekend, as per the rules of the league.

In the mean time, franchises have been making hires around the country and after recent developments, it appears the Rams are on the verge of retaining offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

LaFleur, who interviewed with the Las Vegas Raiders and Arizona Cardinals, doesn't appear to be in position to get either of those jobs and to be frank, neither is remotely close to an upgrade from the Rams. Here's the latest with those two jobs and why LaFleur is likely to stay.

Las Vegas Raiders

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Raiders are interested in an offensive coach but LaFleur hasn't come up as a prime time candidate with Schultz naming Klint Kubiak and Davis Webb as favorites.

"The Raiders are believed to be focusing on an offensive minded head coach to pair with the likely number one overall pick in Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, alongside weapons like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty," stated Schultz. "I've heard a lot of Klint Kubiak and Davis Webb mentioned here. Jesse Minter, a defensive-minded coach, has come up as well. But within league circles, the belief is that this will ultimately be an offensive hire. The question is simply, who will that be?"

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Tom Brady looks on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Now, John Spytek (Raiders GM) and Tom Brady (Raiders Minority Owner) will make that decision collectively. It's probably worth mentioning that Brady has been calling a number of Seahawks games of late, and has another one Sunday in the NFC Championship game. Why is that important? Because Brady's had a first-hand look at Klint Kubiak's offense, and he's been putting on a master class on how to run an offense predicated on explosiveness, balance, and brilliance.

If LaFleur wasn't already out of the running, Davante Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo's experiences in Vegas, compared what they have been with the Rams might have sealed the deal.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals are an intriguing team and if LaFleur is to take a head coaching job, it's here. However, multiple insiders have named potential fits from Vance Joseph to Anthony Campanile to Sean McDermott and more. The problem is that LaFleur's name doesn't come up much if at all and would LaFleur want to see Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan twice a year?

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Even if he's ready to take the challenge, the Cardinals historically have never provided the resources to compete at a top level.

