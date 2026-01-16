Rams' Mike LaFleur Talks Strength of Offensive Operation

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their preparations for their divisional matchup against the Chicago Bears on Thursday. With Thursday being the team's heaviest practice of the week, this served as the final evaluation before the team wraps up preparations on Friday.

The Rams are expected to enter conditions below freezing. A Sunday night game, the Rams will not have the sun on their side, and historically, the franchise has failed to perform in Chicago when temperatures are as low as expected.

With such a challenge ahead, coordinators Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula , and Ben Kotwica detailed their sides of the ball's approach to the contest before Puka Nacua and Jared Verse added their commentary after.

Watch Mike LaFleur's Press Conference Below

LaFleur Talks Offensive Operation

LaFleur, who is set to interview for several head coaching jobs, has worked hard to rebuild his career after his tenure with the Jets. In the three years he's spent with the Rams, LaFleur has been magical, helping the team overcome several obstacles on their way to three straight playoff appearances.

During his presser, LaFleur spoke on several elements of his operation, including his players and coaches. LaFleur also dived into the Rams' offensive game plan for the Bears.

“You're just one more game into this thing," stated LaFleur. "There's a lot of film to watch. You go back when it was nice and sunny over in Chicago and September, this defense doesn't look the same whether it's different players because of injuries or schematic changes as [Bears Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen] ‘DA’s’ figured out his group. I don't want to say it’s like any other week because you're accumulating more information on their defense."

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"But again, it's each and every week we're trying to put our guys in the best position to be successful. They're trying to put their guys in position to be successful, trying to give them the fundamentals and tools to go execute the said scheme and then put that ball out there and let those guys go play. There are a lot of variables right there. I love the way our guys play. We give them what we think is going to work. Some of it sucks and they just make it right. That'll always be the case.”

