Why the Rams Are in Good Hands
The Los Angeles Rams have been dominating the NFL with their explosive offense and stifling defense, only losing two games all season long. Their statement win over the San Francisco 49ers showed that they're operating at a different level than they were just five weeks ago, and they hope to bring that firepower once again against another divisional opponent, the Seattle Seahawks.
As good as the Rams look right now, this can't last forever. Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams are driving parts of their offense, and both of them are on their way out of the league. How can they continue their dominance even after this window of contention has closed?
The Blueprint to Success
Lauren Gray is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and she wrote an article talking about the top 15 rookies so far throughout the NFL season. The Rams have always excelled at making the most of their draft picks, and that continues as Terrance Ferguson made the list.
"The second-round pick from Oregon ranks fifth among qualifying rookie tight ends in PFF receiving grade (74.6). He has caught five of 11 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown this season, with each grab going for a first down. Ferguson spends most of his time in protection as a run blocker (47 snaps), where he has garnered a 65.1 PFF run-blocking grade entering Week 11. He is now the sixth tight end to make an appearance in the top 15 rankings this season", said Gray.
Ferguson had a quiet start to his rookie campaign, with him just getting one catch in his first 4 games played. However, everything changed after the Rams played the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, where Sean McVay started to use more tight ends in his offense.
Ever since that game, he's been much more involved in their offense. In that game against the Jaguars, he caught his first career touchdown, and he hasn't found the end zone since, but it's encouraging to see him getting valuable reps.
The truth of the matter is that this will be the most crowded tight end room Ferguson will have to deal with, and yet, he's still making a name for himself. If the Rams continue to lean on their tight ends to pick up consistent yardage, it's only a matter of time before he gets more playing time as the starter.
The Rams' blueprint to success is hitting on their draft picks, and it looks like they got another productive player outside of the first round. Ferguson projects to lead the Rams' tight end room after Tyler Higbee leaves the team, and this experience as a rookie will only serve to make them better in the long run.
