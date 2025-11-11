How Rams' Matthew Stafford Continues To Improve
The Los Angeles Rams bulldozed the San Francisco 49ers, the latest in their string of recent victories. The 49ers had the Rams' number when they matched up in week 5, but this time around, the talent disparity was too much to overcome. The Rams have been humming on both sides of the ball, but it's been their offense that's kept them afloat this entire time.
They're now 7 - 2 on the season, and their next game will be their most important yet. They'll be at home taking on the Seattle Seahawks, and both of these teams are tied for first place in the division. Both of them want the advantage of playing at home in the postseason, so both of them will be giving it their all to see who holds the crown of the NFC West.
LFG Player of the Game
One of the biggest reasons why the Rams' offense has found so much success is because of how much they can rely on their quarterback. In his 17th season in the NFL, Matthew Stafford is showing that in order to beat Father Time, one needs accuracy and poise at the quarterback position.
His decision-making hasn't faltered with age; in fact, he's playing some of the best football of his career right now. Stafford played so well against the 49ers that he earned Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 10!
"The Rams' quarterback won Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 10 thanks to his latest stellar performance, completing 24 of 36 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns. Stafford also helped the Rams get out to a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter, and Los Angeles' defense played with a two-score lead for nearly the entire game thanks to the quarterback".
Stafford couldn't have looked that impressive without help from his team, and he got that in his rematch with the 49ers via the offensive line. They did a much better job protecting him from the 49ers' pass rush, cutting his sack numbers by almost half, from 9 sacks in their first game to 5 sacks in Week 10.
"As Stafford's numbers might not have set any records, he looked in complete command and control of Sunday's game. In fact, Stafford made some vintage Stafford plays, making a sidearm completion to running back Kyren Williams at one point and throwing a no-look touchdown pass to Colby Parkinson in the fourth quarter".
His individual numbers may not have set records, but combined with his recent play, he has certainly made history. Stafford has become the first player in NFL history with 4 or more passing touchdowns and 0 interceptions in 3 straight games. He's playing at an elite level, and that's the reason why he's a front-runner for the MVP award.
"But you just continue to lean into not turning the ball over, being explosive, being efficient, scoring in the red zone and doing all those kinds of things to continue to get better and better in all of those phases for us", said Stafford when interviewed by Brady after the game.
Stafford has always had a big arm, but it's his accuracy that has allowed him to play at this level, despite being one of the oldest players in the NFL. Pair that with one of the best supporting casts in the league, and there's no reason to wonder why the Rams are so good in 2025.
Stafford seems to get better week after week, and one of the reasons is because of how much the Rams are asking out of their tight ends. That, combined with their impressive wide receiver corps, gives the Rams offense all the separation they need to dice up defenses.
The last thing missing from his Hall of Fame career is the coveted MVP award, and there's a high likelihood he wins it if he continues not to turn the ball over and be precise when dealing the ball across the field.
