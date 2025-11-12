What the Rams Proved in Week 10
The Los Angeles Rams are on fire right now, and a large part of that is thanks to Matthew Stafford. He's been the driving part of their offense, and with or without his top weapons, he's been balling out for the Rams offense.
Similarly, the other side of the ball is doing just as well. With Bryon Young leading the way for the Rams defense with 9 sacks, as a unit overall, they're 6th in the league in that category. They're also allowing the second fewest points as well as touchdowns. This Rams team is dangerous, and it's no wonder why.
NFL Top 10 Rankings
Bucky Brooks, NFL analyst and sports writer for FOX Sports, updated his weekly top 10 rankings to reflect the results of Week 10. The Rams' big divisional win propels them to the 4th spot on the list, after previously being at the 6th spot last week.
"The Matthew Stafford-for-MVP campaign is starting to gain traction with the veteran quarterback painting weekly masterpieces from the pocket. The 17th-year pro has transformed the Rams’ three-tight-end package into a scoring machine that is impossible to defend. With the defense putting on weekly pass rush and coverage clinics, the Rams are playing their best football heading down the stretch", said Brooks.
Their dominant win over the San Francisco 49ers shows that this team is different from who they were even 5 weeks ago. Their offensive identity has shifted, and their defense has tightened up after letting up a lot of points earlier in the season. The Rams proved that they are playing their best brand of football with the playoffs in sight, which should send a shudder down the spines of every contender in the NFC.
Thanks to their duality, they can rely on their offense or defense on any given week. This team is virtually unable to be stopped if they don't make silly mistakes. The only reason the Rams are 7 - 2 is because of turnovers and a lack of special teams execution against the Philadelphia Eagles; that's the only thing standing between the Rams and a perfect record, and they're playing like it.
