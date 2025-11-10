Three Takeaways From Rams’ Divisional Win
The Los Angeles Rams took care of business against the San Francisco 49ers in week 10, on the road against their divisional opponent. They split the divisional series 1 - 1, as both road teams won in their opponents' stadiums.
The final score of the game was 42 - 26, but that doesn't even come close to explaining how good the Rams' offense was against the 49ers' defense. The Rams got it going early, and they never let up until it was time to kneel until the game was over. There were highlights offensively and defensively, but what were some of the biggest takeaways for the Rams in week 10?
Three Takeaways
Stafford's Greatness
One of the primary reasons the Rams' offense is performing well right now is due to the excellent play of Matthew Stafford. This is the third straight week that Stafford throws for four or more touchdown passes, with no interceptions. That sets a new NFL record, as the 17-year vet is showing you can teach an old dog new tricks.
What made this performance so special was that it wasn't like the bulk of his yards came through one dominant receiver, like it was earlier in the season with Puka Nacua. Nor is it like when he connected with Davante Adams three times in the end zone, but didn't have an amazing statistical game. Four different Rams players each caught a touchdown, which shows how well Stafford was at dishing the ball out across the field.
Stafford threw for 280 yards while also taking only five sacks in the game. Nacua was his leading receiver with 77 yards, but he had at least five receivers with 30 yards or more. He's playing at an all-time level, and his MVP case continues to get stronger. It would be Stafford's first MVP award of his career, and the first time since 2001 that a Rams quarterback has won the award.
Kurt Warner is the last player in the Rams franchise history to take home the MVP award. How fitting would it be for Stafford to become the next in line after the career he's had, all the adversity he'd faced all those years with the Detroit Lions? Stafford has left his mark on the city of Los Angeles; it's only fair that his name is engraved in their franchise history.
McVay's Offensive Wizardry
Stafford made some passes that only he could complete, but a driving factor as to why he had such a good game can be summed up by one name: Sean McVay. His offensive prowess really showed itself against a hobbled 49ers defense.
The Rams continue to utilize their tight ends more often, as half of all Rams receivers targeted were tight ends. More so than that, his play-calling was huge for the Rams, consistently scheming guys open and keeping the 49ers defense searching for answers.
He also sprinkled in trick plays and motioned players pre-snap often, to keep the Rams offense free-flowing and keep them in rhythm. It helped dramatically that they were gifted a lot of help from their rushing attack, which held its own on the scoreboard. Even with their toughness, McVay didn't call runs in obvious scenarios, and it led to the 49ers' defense being unable to stop them from picking up more than 5 yards per rush.
Backups Shine
The Rams had huge contributions from some of their bench players, like Blake Corum and Colby Parkinson. Corum likely won't be taking Kyren Williams' spot in their offense, but he has cemented himself as a solid no. 2 guy they can rely on.
The Rams' tight end of the future is Terrance Ferguson, but Parkinson can similarly cement himself as a backup his team can't live without. Overall, the Rams leaned on their explosive offense to carry them through the game against their divisional opponent.
