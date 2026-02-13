Rams Aubrey Pleasant Requested For Last Minute Defensive Coordinator Interview

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were almost out of the woods when it came to Assistant Head Coach/ Passing Game Coordinator Aubrey Pleasant. Pleasant, who heads the Rams' defensive back room, has taken multiple interviews for defensive coordinator openings this offseason, including talks with the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns.

Those talks appeared to be going in different directions as the Cardinals decided to retain their defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, and the Browns have expanded their search. However, a new team has come to light.

Pleasant Is Set To Take Another Interview

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders, who hired Klint Kubiak as their head coach, will interview Pleasant for their open defensive coordinator role. Their last defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, took the defensive coordinator opening in Pittsburgh.

"#Rams AHC and passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant has been requested to interview for the #Raiders DC job and will be meeting with them today, source said," stated Rapoport.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak (left) and general manager John Spytek at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kubiak, the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator, has never worked with Pleasant but both men are connected through the Mike Shanahan coaching tree. Shanahan hired Pleasant during his time in Washington, where Pleasant was an assistant along side Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan, and other notable names.

Kubiak, the son of Gary Kubiak, who won multiple Super Bowls as an assistant to Shanahan, worked with Kyle in San Francisco.

Talent Evaluator and Developer

Pleasant's work with the Rams ' defensive backs are well noted but something that isn't is the fact that Pleasant played a crucial role in getting Roger McCreary ready to roll after his trade from the Titans and McCreary's return from injury.

“We were looking to be able to add some depth," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay. "He was a guy that we respected from playing against him earlier this year. He has some inside-outside flex. [Assistant Head Coach/ Pass Game Coordinator]Aubrey[Pleasant] coached him in the Senior Bowl when he was coming out of Auburn. We're excited to get him in. Nowadays things get out so quickly. It happened and then as soon as you know it, you guys know about it too. I just talked to him."

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary (25) warms up during pregame of a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He’ll get packed and we'll get him out here and then we'll see what it looks like to be able to get him going for this week, but excited to be able to add him, respect his game from going against him. I've heard great things about the human being from people that have been around him.Aubreyenjoyed coaching him at the Senior Bowl. He'll be able to add some depth to our group and we're excited about it.”

