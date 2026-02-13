Three Reasons Why the Raiders Want Aubrey Pleasant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams learned on Friday that the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator opening. Here are three reasons why the Raiders have interest in a crucial assistant.

1. Keep Maxx Crosby In Las Vegas

That's the main priority of the Raiders and for Crosby , who has the Raiders shield tattooed on his body, all he needs is a vision that he shares to buy back into the organization. If the Raiders hire Pleasant , they will have a defensive mind that knows how to complement a variety of pass-rushing packages with proper coverages, to give Crosby the crucial seconds to secure pressures and sacks.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Plus, Pleasant's work helped Jared Verse and Byron Young make the Pro Bowl in 2025, so he has the resume that could keep Crosby home for at least one season.

2. Reconstruct Their Secondary After A Horrific 2025

At this point, there is a massive question of who should stay in the Raiders' secondary and who should go. The good news is that the Raiders have money to spend and Cobie Durant, Kam Curl, Roger McCreary, and possibly others are about to his the open market.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Darien Porter (26) breaks up the pass to Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Darien Porter already possesses a fair amount of talent, while there's enough in the Raiders front seven to generate incompletions and short gains through dynamic scheming. Pleasant has the ability to get the Raiders right mentally to execute various concepts.

3. To Make Sure the Raiders Don't Launch a Fourth Rebuild in Four Years

Make no mistake about it, Tom Brady is a massive force behind everything the Raiders are doing, and it's clear that he has an interest in what the Rams have done during the McVay era. Brady has been very complimentary of the organization and Matthew Stafford, whom he tried to trade for last offseason.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Tom Brady and Joe Montana look on before Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In the last four years, the Raiders have had four head coaches and three general managers. What Pleasant does is create a developmental program good enough to get the best out of his players, which constructing a bend but don't break defensive approach that will allow new head coach Klint Kubiak to win games on offense.

In the AFC West, the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all possess brazen gunslingers and it will be up to Pleasant to keep the Raiders in the game long enough for Kubiak's offense to win it, something the Rams have done for nine years with Sean McVay .

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.