Three Reasons Why the Raiders Want Aubrey Pleasant
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams learned on Friday that the Las Vegas Raiders were interested in Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant for their defensive coordinator opening. Here are three reasons why the Raiders have interest in a crucial assistant.
1. Keep Maxx Crosby In Las Vegas
That's the main priority of the Raiders and for Crosby, who has the Raiders shield tattooed on his body, all he needs is a vision that he shares to buy back into the organization. If the Raiders hire Pleasant, they will have a defensive mind that knows how to complement a variety of pass-rushing packages with proper coverages, to give Crosby the crucial seconds to secure pressures and sacks.
Plus, Pleasant's work helped Jared Verse and Byron Young make the Pro Bowl in 2025, so he has the resume that could keep Crosby home for at least one season.
2. Reconstruct Their Secondary After A Horrific 2025
At this point, there is a massive question of who should stay in the Raiders' secondary and who should go. The good news is that the Raiders have money to spend and Cobie Durant, Kam Curl, Roger McCreary, and possibly others are about to his the open market.
Darien Porter already possesses a fair amount of talent, while there's enough in the Raiders front seven to generate incompletions and short gains through dynamic scheming. Pleasant has the ability to get the Raiders right mentally to execute various concepts.
3. To Make Sure the Raiders Don't Launch a Fourth Rebuild in Four Years
Make no mistake about it, Tom Brady is a massive force behind everything the Raiders are doing, and it's clear that he has an interest in what the Rams have done during the McVay era. Brady has been very complimentary of the organization and Matthew Stafford, whom he tried to trade for last offseason.
In the last four years, the Raiders have had four head coaches and three general managers. What Pleasant does is create a developmental program good enough to get the best out of his players, which constructing a bend but don't break defensive approach that will allow new head coach Klint Kubiak to win games on offense.
In the AFC West, the Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all possess brazen gunslingers and it will be up to Pleasant to keep the Raiders in the game long enough for Kubiak's offense to win it, something the Rams have done for nine years with Sean McVay.
