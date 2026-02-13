Rams On the Verge of Retaining Aubrey Pleasant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are one step away from retaining Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant after recent developments.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals, who hired former Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for their head job, asked to interview Pleasant for their defensive coordinator opening.

Arizona Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, new head coach Mike LaFleur, and general manager Monti Ossenfort pose for a photograph on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, it appears LaFleur wants to maintain the status quo of the side of the ball he doesn't control.

"It’s become a strong possibility that the #Cardinals end up retaining Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike LaFleur, sources tell @CBSSports ," wrote Zenitz. "Rallis was Arizona’s DC the last three seasons under Jonathan Gannon."

Cardinals On SI's Donnie Druin is reporting that it's a done deal for Rallis, who remains in his role.

"While Gannon and offensive coordinator Drew Petzing found gigs elsewhere, the Cardinals couldn't find any outside coordinator hire to their liking and will retain Rallis," wrote Druin.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Arizona was reportedly down to other finalists in Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, New York Giants interim defensive coordinator Charlie Bullen and long-time NFL defensive mind Wink Martindale."

Cleveland Browns

Pleasant also interviewed for the Browns opening but is one of a multitude of candidates being interviewed with Texans' pass game coordinator Cory Undlin being seen as a potential fit due to his familiarity with Browns head coach Todd Monken.

Todd Monken, the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, discusses how he will approach the game during his introductory press conference at the team's training facility, Feb. 3, 2026. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the Browns continue to undergo their evaluation process, Pleasant remains in the running but if the Browns do not hire Pleasant, that would be it for this cycle as all remaining defensive coordinator openings would have been filled.

Man of the Moment

Pleasant's work with the defensive back room helped secure victory in the NFC Divisional Round with a win over the Chicago Bears, a win that occured due to the Rams intercepting Caleb Williams three times.

“Great ball skills and a good concept trigger," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay. "One of the coolest things is those guys in the DB room, they do such a great job. Even when I was talking to [Safety] Kam Curl, he gave [Assistant Head Coach/Pass Game Coordinator] Aubrey Pleasant a bunch of credit for the pick that he made based on some of their prep. Cobie has done an outstanding job."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) acknowledges the crowd with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"The ‘Land Shark’ [Cobie Durant] shows up when you need him the most. I just love his overall play energy. He certainly has ignited us. He made a couple plays. The first one the other day that he had I'm like, ‘Just drop it unless you're going to take it past where the fourth down marker was.’ He's a stud. I'm really happy for him. He's doing awesome.”

