Ben Kotwica Gives First Address Since Rams' Coaching Promotion

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their week 17 preparations from SoFi Stadium on Friday, after taking off for Christmas. The Rams practiced on their home field on Friday and Wednesday due to heavy rains affecting the Southern California region.

From their protected fortress, the Rams conducted their weekly press conferences with Mike LaFleur , Chris Shula, Ben Kotwica, and Byron Young addressing the media before practice while Jared Verse and Puka Nacua spoke after.

Ben Kotwica was promoted as Rams' Special Teams Coordinator following the firing of Chase Blackburn.

Watch Ben Kotwica's Full Press Conference Below

Getting Promoted

During his presser, Kotwica spoke on what his week has looked like while diving into the aspects of the job.

“It's been good," stated Kotwica. "I love the way that our guys are focused on the task at hand. I've been doing this for a long time. What I really like is our intentionality. I’m really excited to be part of a championship football team and our group is ready to contribute to that.”

Kotwica, who was hired after the Rams fired Chase Blackburn following their loss in Seattle, spoke on the extra time and why he used it to hire Matthew Harper to fill his spot as an assistant.

“It's been beneficial," stated Kotwica. "It allowed me to take care of some steps. I called up coach Matt(hew) Harper, who's going to help me out. I have a lot of respect for Matt. When I was in Washington in those years, Matt was the assistant in Philadelphia. I knew him as a person and a professional and he’s jumped right in and tackled the tasks that we've asked him to. That with the meetings, the walkthroughs and the practice, so that extra time allowed us a little bit of space. We'll be ready to rock and roll Monday night.”

Kotwica also spoke on the differences between his role as an assistant to the head job. Kotwica is very experienced and was the Washington Commanders' Special Teams Coordinator during Sean McVay's time in the Nation's capital.

“You just go from assistant to the coordinator so my responsibility has always been to help our guys and put them in the best position to execute their tasks," added Kotwica. "That just gets expanded. Again, it’s not a role that I'm not familiar with, 18 years in the league so I rely on that knowledge and experience. Working with the guys, that's what inspires me is when you see these guys each day in the meetings want to do right. That really inspires me to do better for them.”

