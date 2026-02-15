WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams' move to acquire Davante Adams has already paid off tenfold, but with recent developments with his former team and based on what he said last season, Adams has set himself up to be a major recruiter for the organization.

Here's the latest.

Crosby's Future Remains In Doubt

The situation involving Maxx Crosby has only one certainty, and that is that there isn't one at all, especially after recent reports from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

"There's a lot of fence-mending that's going to need to happen if the Raiders are going to hang onto Maxx Crosby," stated Breer on NBC Sports Boston. "It goes all the way to the top of the organization with Tom Brady and Alex Guerrero. The way the communication happened with the injury in December left a mark. This is a guy who's incredibly loyal to the Raiders organization, wanted to spend his entire career there, and is loyal to Mark Davis as well. Now, he feels betrayed."

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Guerrero is a close associate of Brady who used to be Brady's trainer but is now the Raiders' wellness coordinator.

While Brady wasn't involved in this move, the Patriots' influence already left a bitter taste with certain players after Josh McDaniels' treatment of Derek Carr resulted in the Raiders quarterback's time with the franchise ending with Carr being benched and then sent home. It's unknown if that's a factor in this situation, but it clearly sets a precedent with the Patriot mindset, something Brady and Guerrero were associated with for years.

Perhaps Crosby and others see the writing on the wall, but that's purely speculative at this point.

Where Adams Comes In

Adams, who played for the Raiders for 2.5 seasons before forcing his own way out of the building, has maintained positive relations with multiple members of the organization.

"I have been kind of letting them breathe a little bit, but I've been in his ear a little bit this year, just kind of checking on my guy, few of my guys over there," stated Adams on the Kay Adams Show. "Him, Tre Tucker, that's another one of my guys over there as well. DJ Turner, I've been checking on all my guys over there, just making sure that they're good and in a good headspace.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Adams was then asked if he's been recruiting any of his former teammates. While he isn't calling the house or signing letters like a collegiate program, Adams stated that his recruitment comes from the product the Rams place on the field week in and week out.

"The recruiting is in what we're doing. You know what we put on tape every week. So these guys are definitely seeing what we doing and I don't sign checks and I don't make decisions, but we're doing our job over here by what we're putting on tape to make it look, you know, appetizing enough to want to come join us. So that's my recruiting."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Along with Crosby, who could only be acquired via trade, the Rams have a variety of options, either on the trade block or in free agency, that Adams could convince to force their way to Los Angeles as the Raiders undergo a new era of uncertainty in team construction.

