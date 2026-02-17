WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have announced that Southern California Native and Super Bowl LVI champion Robert Woods has signed a one day contract with the organization, retiring from the NFL with the franchise that he helped turn around.

Woods , a graduate of Junípero Serra high school in Gardena, California as well as a Consensus All-American at USC, struggled to find consistent footing with the Buffalo Bills. After four seasons in upstate New York, Woods came home, signing with the Rams in 2017.

One of Sean McVay's first-ever moves as head coach, Woods would have a five-year run in Los Angeles, where he set career highs, while returning playoff football back to his home for the first time since the 1989 NFL season.

In his five seasons with the Rams, Woods helped the organization end a decade-long playoff drought, dating back to the Rams' tenure in St. Louis on his way to four playoff appearances, three NFC West titles, two NFC titles, and a win in Super Bowl LVI (Woods was forced to miss the game due to injury).

Woods would have a winning season for every season he was a member of the Rams. Before Woods, the last time the Rams had a winning season was 2003.

Woods Says Goodbye

Woods, affectionately known as Bobby Trees, posted a heartfelt goodbye via his Instagram.

The Rams Honor One Of Their Own

As mentioned, the Rams signed Woods to a one-day deal while releasing a statement upon his retirement, detailing his career accolades.

"The 12-year NFL veteran spent five seasons with the Rams from 2017-21, appearing in 68 games (67 starts) and he recorded 367 receptions for 4,626 receiving yards (12.6 avg.) and 23 receiving touchdowns," as stated in the Rams' Press Release. " He also started all six postseason appearances with the Rams and tallied 38 receptions for 410 receiving yards (10.8 avg.) and one receiving touchdown. In 2018, Woods recorded the first 1,000-yard season of his career, leading the team in receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,219) while also finishing tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with six. The following season, he posted another 1,000-yard campaign (1,134), finishing second on the team in receiving."

"In his final season with the team in 2021, the two-time team captain (2020-21) contributed to the Super Bowl LVI championship roster, recording 45 receptions for 556 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury. Originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the second round (41st overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of the University of Southern California,Woodsspent the first four seasons (2013-2016) of his career in Buffalo."

"He also spent time on the Tennessee Titans (2022) and Houston Texans (2023-24). Over the course of his career, Woods has totaled 8,233 receiving yards for 38 touchdowns on 683 receptions, along with 75 carries for 514 rushing yards (6.9 avg.) and five rushing touchdowns. Woods is a Carson, Calif., native and played high school football at Junípero Serra prior to attending USC.

