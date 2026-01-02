The Biggest Concern for the Rams Moving Forward

The Los Angeles Rams will face the Arizona Cardinals for their last opponent in Week 18. This has been an overall successful season for the Rams, but it hasn't been without its hiccups. This team's goal has always been Super Bowl or bust, and as they head into 2026, they have a chance to prove what they're truly made of.

However, they have made the path to the Super Bowl so much harder for themselves. They had the number one seed in the NFC at two points this season, and both times they failed to hang on to it for longer than a week. What's one of the biggest reasons why they won't be able to make it to a Super Bowl?

Debilitating Weakness

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

ESPN took a look at all the playoff teams heading into the postseason and identified some of their biggest weaknesses. For the Rams, they've struggled with stopping the run in short-yardage situations all season, and it may cost them when it matters the most.

"The Rams' run defense is interesting when it comes to the gains it does and does not allow. Ahead of their Week 17 Monday night loss, the Rams ranked third with 1.0 second-level yards allowed per carry, which is defined as gains that come between 5 and 10 yards after the line of scrimmage".

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

That statistic is probably skewed after Bijan Robinson ran all over them on Monday Night Football. I know ESPN identified their weakness in short-yardage carries, but I believe their run defense as a whole is a problem come playoff time.

It was a problem last season, and not enough has improved to give me confidence that it will change come January. The Atlanta Falcons gave the rest of the NFL the blueprint to beat the Rams: don't turn the ball over and lean on your run game.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It isn't like Robinson had a home-run hitter every time he touched the ball, but the Falcons just kept giving him chance after chance. Eventually, they just whittled down the Rams' defense, and that's how they let up 93-yard touchdown runs.

To be fair, it's not going to be every game that Matthew Stafford throws three interceptions. Not every team is going to have a generational running back like Robinson, either, but the point is that the Rams have a consistent weakness on defense.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) warms up before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Every team currently in the playoffs hasn't made it in without a good running game. The Rams boast a great rushing attack as well, but Blake Corum went down with an injury and is questionable for Week 18. He's an essential part of their one-two punch.

Kyren Williams can run the ball by himself, but it's much more effective when he's given breathers while Corum is in. Without him, the Rams will need to solely rely on Stafford's arm to move the offense.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Davante Adams will thankfully be healthy by the playoffs, which means Stafford has another reliable pass catcher to throw the ball to outside of Puka Nacua. The Rams' offensive line projects to get better too, which means team's wont get pressure on Stafford as easily.

However, that's still something the Rams have to be wary of moving forward. If the standings stay as is, they'll face the Philadelphia Eagles or Chicago Bears in the first round of the playoffs. Those are two teams that want to run the ball and have shown throughout the season that they have what it takes to beat the Rams, especially if they're at home.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Braden Fiske (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"It's not a good weakness to have against this playoff field. Most of the Rams' possible playoff opponents have converted short-yardage runs over 70% of the time this season, including Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Carolina and Tampa Bay".

At this point in the year, there isn't much the Rams can do to fix this weakness. Sean McVay and Chris Scula can do as much as they can to mask it, but the Rams have already been exposed by their biggest competitors in the NFC. Even if they make it past the first-round, the Seattle Seahawks or San Francisco 49ers are waiting for them in the divisional round. Both of these teams have had success rushing the ball against the Rams. They just have to hope it goes differently this time around.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.