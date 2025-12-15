Rams' Matthew Stafford Sees Late Surge in Key Honor

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. There are very few players who are having a better season than Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford, who helped the Rams become the first team in the NFC to clinch a playoff spot, is the favorite to win the MVP award this year, is expected to pick up his first All-Pro selection, and according to the NFL's Director of Football Communications Sam Drexler, Stafford is also on the verge of his third Pro Bowl selection.

Stafford was previously named to the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2023.

Stafford's Position

With Pro Bowl voting set to end on December 15th, the tallies show that Stafford is the ninth highest vote getter with 84,539 votes, ranking as the third highest quarterback behind his MVP competitors Drake Maye and Josh Allen.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Stafford is ranked second for passing yards behind Dak Prescott and is the league leader in passing touchdowns with 37. Out of quarterbacks who have played at least 14 games this season, Stafford is tied with Jared Goff for the lowest amount of interceptions thrown.

Man of the Moment

Despite being one of the oldest quarterbacks in the NFL, Stafford's play has aged like fine wine since he arrived in Los Angeles. A five-year run of success that has included four playoff appearances and a Super Bowl, Stafford has been in-sync with head coach Sean McVay,

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After the Rams' victory over the Lions , Stafford spoke about their shared mindset and how that has contributed to Stafford's electric season.

“It’s a huge part of it," stated Stafford. "We spend a lot of time talking about it, spend a lot of time thinking about it, communicating constantly on how we think the rhythm of the game is going to go, how we're going to start the game and how we think series are going to go in the game. He comes over, pops [next] to me on the bench, I'm talking to him and he's talking to me, so I love getting to play quarterback when he's calling plays. He did a hell of a job today and just happy that like we always are and in sync and moving in the right direction.”

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For McVay, while his trophy cabinet remains packed, he's never coached an MVP winner. If things remain as they are, not only is he the coach of a Pro Bowler but also the league's best player. A testament to his vision and offense.

With all that being said, the Rams do hope Stafford won't be able to attend the Pro Bowl this year if he gets selected.