Rams vs. Saints: Three Key Players to Watch
The Los Angeles Rams are back to work this weekend when they host the one-win New Orleans Saints on Sunday. The team is looking to pounce on momentum from their London victory and continue to prove they are deserving of the status of championship contenders in the NFC.
The Saints won't be an easy team to beat as their defense has kept them in games at points this week, and the Rams must be careful here. With that said, with new additions and injuries to the roster, head coach Sean McVay will hope to see these three players step up. Here are three key players to watch this weekend.
Roger McCreary, cornerback
Los Angeles has a new cornerback in Roger McCreary, the former Tennessee Titans defender, in an effort to bolster their depth and overall talent. Swapping a couple of Day 3 draft choices, the Rams get a versatile inside-out defender that could make an impact as soon as this Sunday against the Saints. Don't expect a significant snap count as McCreary will get acclimated to the defense, but he'll see the field regardless.
"We were looking to be able to add some depth," McVay said. "He was a guy that we respected from playing against him earlier this year. He has some inside-outside flex."
Konata Mumpfield, wide receiver
Out for the next several weeks is Tutu Atwell, who was placed on injured reserve, and it will force the Rams to lean on their depth moving forward. One of those players could be Konata Mumpfield, Los Angeles's seventh-round selection from Pittsburgh. While he has just two career receptions, that number could build up in the coming games.
Mumpfield is an inside-out receiver with excellent route running and separation ability. He is capable of being a playmaker in the Rams offense, especially in 11-personnel packages. While the speed element is missed, Mumpfield, along with Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith, provides the Rams with enough depth to manage.
Braden Fiske, defensive lineman
On a loaded defensive line, Fiske tends to go unnoticed until he isn't. The former second-round selection from Florida State is a pinball in the trenches and is mightily disruptive in penetrating the backfield. When Aaron Donald retired, the Rams were able to fill the multiple roles with players like Bobby Brown III, Kobie Turner, and now Poona Ford.
With a struggling offensive line allowing the fourth most pressures in the NFL this season, look for Fiske to have a good go at it in the trenches.
Ensure you follow on X (formerly Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for everything on Los Angeles Rams football.
Please let us know your thoughts on some of the key players to watch this weekend when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.