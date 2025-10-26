Rams Film Review: Konata Mumpfield's First NFL Touchdown
The Los Angeles Rams are great at developing players on their roster. The consistency, continuity, and establishment of the culture that head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead have implemented as brought the best stretch of football in Rams history as a constant postseason contributor.
Last weekend in London, the Rams were missing star wide receiver Puka Nacua as Davante Adams took over as the No. 1 pass-catcher in the offense. Most of the tight ends on the roster saw the field, along with seventh-round rookie receiver Konata Mumpfield. Despite running just eight routes for the day, he made the most of it with just one in the biggest way.
Let's dive into the All-22 coaches' tape to monitor these key plays.
Mumpfield's flashy rookie moment
When you watch Mumpfield, it is easy to understand why he had fans in the NFL Draft process this past spring. He is a nasty route runner on all three levels, flashing on his first career touchdown.
The Rams are in 13 personnel against the Jaguars' odd front from a base 43 defense. Mumpfield is the lone wide receiver on the field on this play-action pass, and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis is matched up with him at the bottom of the screen, seemingly not set at the snap to have proper technique. Watch Mumpfield as he sets Lewis up by pacing and tempo in his route, forcing Lewis to chop his feet and plant them in the ground once Mumpfield has eaten cushion.
Now, it’s about where to sell the route, as Mumpfield drops his hips and splits the stem at the top of the route with short-area twitch to garner easy separation while hauling in his first career touchdown on just his second catch in the NFL.
I also wanted to highlight this route from Mumpfield, also against Lewis, in the third quarter. I have a great level of appreciation for how Mumpfield is able to drop his hips and cut on a dime like he does on the dig against Lewis, who is playing 10-yards off the ball.
In May, I wrote a review on the Rams' rookie pass-catcher, explaining his favorable skill set on these two plays:
"“[Mumpfield] has a great understanding of the leverage of opposing defenders, working their hips and attacking their blind spots with keen cuts at the top of route stems while using his suddenness to generate natural separation on all three levels of the field."
While he is still in the developmental phase, Mumpfield is showcasing that he is deserving of more playing time as we get later into the season. Time will tell if that happens to be the case, but those two plays should excite Rams fans about the future of the wide receiver position in Los Angeles.
