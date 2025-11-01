Rams Legend Andrew Whitworth Makes Explosive Brian Kelly Claim
In the world of college football, money has been moving around as various programs are cleaning house, firing coaches, and paying buyouts as they reset in the aim of making the College Football Playoffs.
One of the more notable programs who have let go of its coach is the LSU Tigers, parting ways with Brian Kelly. Kelly, one of college football's more controversial figures, was fired after four seasons, seasons marked by incredible highs like an SEC West title in 2022 and Jayden Daniels' Heisman win in 2023, and lows including issues pertaining to player treatment, treatment of staff, attitude towards alumni, and the failure to make the College Football Playoffs.
LSU, which has a proud football tradition and a tradition that is directly tied into the community of the state, required a coach who would tie the past to what they were attempting to do in the future. Kelly was clearly not that man as Los Angeles Rams legend Andrew Whitworth spoke about his interactions or lack thereof with Kelly.
Whitworth on LSU
Whitworth, a proud son of Louisiana and LSU graduate, spoke about his attempts to help the program and how he was largely ignored like other prestigious graduates.
“I don’t know Brian Kelly at all. But what I do know is, I reached out multiple times to say I’d love to help you, and gotten lots of, ‘That’s great, I’ll keep that in mind’ type stuff,” Whitworth said on his podcast.
Whitworth and his host, Ryan Fitzpatrick went on to say they have repeatedly heard bad things about Kelly.
“I haven’t heard a single story,” Whitworth continued. “I’ve only heard stories to the other side of it. You’ve even seen some current players who just played for him coming out and saying one of the worst experiences they’ve ever had as a human being, and the leader he was.”
Whitworth has offered his assistance in helping LSU find its next coach. LSU has since reopened practice to alumni.
LSU and the NFL
LSU's NFL alums have defined the league, especially in the 21st century, with the program producing top players continuously while being known for its production of wide receivers and defensive backs.
Former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver and fellow Super Bowl LVI champion Odell Beckham Jr was recorded handing out cash to LSU's 2019 National Championship team following their win over Clemson in the title game.
For the Rams, the LSU pipeline remains strong with Omar Speights being the latest Tiger to represent the franchise.
