BREAKING: Rams' Andrew Whitworth Succeeds In Getting Offensive Lineman Award
Back in the beginning of April, Rams legend and Super Bowl LVI champion Andrew Whitworth began a campaign to establish an award for offensive linemen.
"Andrew Whitworth, a retired four-time Pro Bowler who's now part of the Prime Video Thursday Night Football crew, believes it's time for the highest level of the game to recognize offensive linemen at year's end."
"For an offensive lineman, just because you play in a group, the reality on most plays is that it's one on one," Whitworth, a two-time All-Pro, told the L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer recently.
"Having an award like this would let an individual stand up there as the best of the best. Every young kid in high school that may be teetering as to whether he wants to be an offensive lineman or not can say, 'Wow, look at [the San Francisco 49ers'] Trent Williams. Look at [the Philadelphia Eagles'] Lane Johnson.' It's an inspiration to want to be great."
Well, through the work of Whitworth and Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins, that dream is a reality, according to ESPN's Brooke Pryor.
"The NFL is introducing the Protector of the Year Award given to the league's best offensive lineman, as decided by a panel that includes a number of former OL greats," wrote Pryor. "Troy Vincent gives credit to Bills OL Dion Dawkins and Andrew Whitworth for pushing this idea."
Rams President Kevin Demoff shared his love towards Whitworth and his achievement.
"Credit to Andrew Whitworth and others for “pushing” for offensive linemen to be recognized. Long overdue and deserving."
The Los Angeles Rams have a long and proud history of producing top offensive linemen, dating back to the days of Chuck Knox and their feared rushing attack. That legacy survived through John Robinson, re-ignited by Dick Vermeil, continued by Mike Martz and was re-discovered by Sean McVay.
I said it then, and I'll say it now. Creating this award was long overdue and it's the right thing to do. This new award shines a positive light on a position group that emphasizes teamwork, hard work, and sacrifice, often unnoticed unless something goes wrong.
Now it's time for an award to recognize the best defensive linemen in the NFL.
Football isn't won on paper or through the air. It's won in the trenches, so it's time to show all the big guys some genuine love and appreciation.
