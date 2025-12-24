What Prospects the Rams Should Keep an Eye On

The Los Angeles Rams have dropped from the first seed all the way to the sixth seed in a week. Their Week 16 loss mattered, and their status as Super Bowl contenders is now in serious jeopardy. They will now have to face multiple teams on the road just for a chance to compete for another ring.

Although the Rams' 2025 season has started to free-fall after their loss to the Seattle Seahawks , they still have one of the brightest futures in the NFL. That's because they're one of the few teams that own two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft , and they have two opportunities to address some of their team's glaring weaknesses. What are two prospects the Rams should be keeping an eye on in preparation for the draft that's only five months away?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

May 23, 2023, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Cal Lutheran. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Gordon McGuinness writes for Pro Football Focus, and he released a 2026 NFL mock draft predicting how the first round will go. For the Rams, he predicts they'll select defensive back Mansoor Delane with their pick from the Atlanta Falcons, and KC Concepcion with their own.

"The Rams have several potential avenues at this pick, but the prospect of finding a true shutdown cornerback is tempting. Delane was fantastic in 2025, earning an 89.1 PFF grade in man coverage and allowing a catch on just 37.1% of the passes thrown into his coverage", said McGuinness.

Star in the Secondary

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) celebrates with safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) after a play against the Clemson Tigers during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

This hasn't been the first time Delane's name has been linked to the Rams via mock draft, and it certainly won't be the last. The consensus best defensive back in this draft class is between Delane and Caleb Downs, and the Rams would be blessed to have either of them on their roster next season.

Their secondary has consistently been an issue for the Rams this season, and it's a common prediction to have them address that with their near top ten pick. Delane is leaving the LSU Tigers with a historic season in his wake, and he's sure to grow into an NFL star for the Rams if this prediction holds.

Elite Company | DBU



Mansoor Delane is the fourth defensive back in school history to be selected as a unanimous All-American pic.twitter.com/jY7OInp4UD — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 19, 2025

Delane is joined by some elite company at LSU, and he would go a long way in transforming this Rams' secondary. There'd be no competition for a starting spot, as there isn't a defensive back on the Rams roster that matches his athleticism and speed. Emmanuel Forbes Jr. comes close due to his long arms, but the beauty of drafting Delane is that they can just have him on the opposing side of Forbes. Jr.

They will also have Kam Curl and Kamren Kinchens as safety help, and all of a sudden, the Rams' secondary is no longer holding back this Rams defense from being truly elite. There's only one direction the Rams should go with their first selection, and that's addressing their secondary. Delane is an exceptional prospect, but if he isn't available by the time they make their selection, there are still other defensive backs in this draft class worth taking a shot on.

Making the Rams Offense Even More Explosive

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"This is another potential landing spot for Alabama’s Ty Simpson, but he is now off the board. With that in mind, the Rams choose to bolster a top-heavy receiving corps. Puka Nacua and Davante Adams are the team’s only wide receivers with more than 25 targets this season. Concepcion earned a 77.8 PFF receiving grade versus man coverage and caught 61.5% of the contested targets thrown his way this season", said McGuinness.

Not taking Ty Simpson with the 28th overall pick would be a good decision for the Rams, as they shouldn't be the team that gambles their first-round pick on him. However, taking Concepcion is something I can get behind.

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images] | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Rams already have a lot of young receivers on their roster, but outside of Puka Nacua , they lack an excellent contested ball catcher for Matthew Stafford to throw the ball to. Concepcion gives them that consistency and reliability.

He isn't going to be the fastest receiver on the field, but the Rams have speedsters on their roster already. Concepcion would round out their receiving corps and give them a perfect compliment to Nacua moving forward.

