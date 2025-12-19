Restocking Rams' With 2026 4-Round Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams are all about the postseason with two games remaining in the regular season; however, the team will be in a fantastic position to be a fascinating team in the draft order this upcoming April.

Because of their draft-night trade with the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams own the rights to a potential top-10 selection in next year's draft, positioning themselves to make a move for a top prospect or rookie quarterback. However, Los Angeles, for all of their successes this season, has flaws that must be addressed. Let's dive into yet another mini mock draft following last night's game.

Round 1, No. 10 overall: Sonny Styles, linebacker, Ohio State

We haven't seen an off-ball backer taken inside the top-15 since 2020. Ohio State's Sonny Styles is going to change that.



The Indiana tape (7 stops) is a run-fitting clinic from a mental processing and stack-n-shed standpoint.



0 missed tackles in 2025... pic.twitter.com/4QgsMq4Z8h — Derrick (@Steelers_DB) December 15, 2025

Three of the best players in the NFL Draft are likely coming out of Columbus, Ohio. Styles has been outstanding during his senior year, showcasing an incredible skill set that can give a defense a game-changer at linebacker as the position becomes even more valuable.

Styles is a terrific processor that doesn't make himself a block magnet and can roam the first and second levels with ease due to high-end athleticism. Furthermore, he has the coverage prowess to be an impact player during his rookie season.

Round 1, No. 30/31 overall: Brandon Cisse, cornerback, South Carolina

#SouthCarolina CB Brandon Cisse is one of the best athletes in the 2026 drafts CB class.



Twitched up defender with elite speed and fluidity, very sticky in man coverage and has a ton of versatility. Top-50 player on my Big Board. pic.twitter.com/Vq1bmHJ97X — Andy (@AndyyNFL) December 12, 2025

While the current group of cornerbacks for the Rams has been solid, it has been years since general manager Les Snead has addressed the position early in the draft. I view cornerback as the team's biggest need and a position group that could make or break their chances at winning a Super Bowl this season. Cisse would be a great fit for the Rams, showcasing physicality and athleticism that is lacking at times in the secondary.

Round 2, No. 62/63 overall: CJ Daniels, wide receiver, Miami

Miami running up the score as they should. Great catch by CJ Daniels pic.twitter.com/Qx4sUMIpdL — Billy M (@BillyM_91) November 29, 2025

Daniels may not be an elite athlete at the position by any means, but he excels on all three levels due to his route-running acumen and ball skills, which complement his excellent hand-eye coordination. Davante Adams won't be around forever, and Daniels seems like a player who knows how to win at the line of scrimmage to garner consistent separation, making for a potentially lethal group of pass-catchers.

Round 3, No. 94/95 overall: Garrett Nussmeier, quarterback, LSU

#LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier vs. South Alabama



These were back-to-back throws. pic.twitter.com/Q2ZneyeKfR — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) September 30, 2024

I wrote about Nussmeier in the offseason, and I believe the ability and potential are still there for him to become an NFL starter, but he must work at it. Why not go to a great system for quarterbacks than head coach Sean McVay and the Rams? When Nussmeier is healthy and focused, he can make any throw down the field with incredible gunslinging ability and fearless aggression downfield to fit passes in tight windows.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Les Snead, general manager of the Los Angeles Rams shakes the hand of quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) following a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

