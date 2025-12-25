How the Rams Can Solve Their QB Future

The Los Angeles Rams may have a quarterback problem. There's little doubt that they have the MVP on their team, and if it wasn't for him, they wouldn't have found nearly as much success as they have this season.

However, Matthew Stafford isn't getting any younger. He's playing the best football of his career, but is that sustainable for a player entering his late 30's? He was contemplating retirement before the Rams were able to bring him back. A way they can solve this issue is by drafting a quarterback in the 2026 NFL draft , but it may take him too long for him to develop into a player who can lead them deep into the playoffs.

Out of the Box Trade Proposal

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams have never been a team to shy away from making big trades. Their 2022 Super Bowl run was fueled by a string of big trades. They've shied away from using their draft picks to accelerate their window of contention, but their latest loss to the Seattle Seahawks puts their status as Super Bowl contenders into question.

It's possible that if the Rams don't get it done this season, they'll want to look elsewhere for the most important position in the sport. Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals has been vocal about his lack of fun playing on the team that drafted him. They haven't seen much success since their Super Bowl run against the Rams, and the timing may be perfect for the Rams to pull off a big trade for one of the top five quarterbacks in the NFL.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks to make a pass during the third quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Rams would have to give up both of their first-rounders in the upcoming draft class, as well as another player, to make up for his big contract. Trading Stafford wouldn't make sense, so a young defensive player like Jared Verse or Braden Fiske makes sense to be dealt as well.

Burrow's career has been derailed due to injuries, and that's because the Bengals haven't done an adequate job protecting him with an offensive line. He has a star-studded arsenal of weapons at his disposal, but it rarely matters as he gets pressured almost instantaneously.

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Making a trade for Burrow keeps the Rams on pace with the rest of the NFC West. The Seahawks have their franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold, and the San Francisco 49ers just saw Brock Purdy throw for five touchdowns. To continue to stay competitive, they need a quarterback who isn't on the verge of retirement for their future. Burrow would be the perfect heir to Stafford's greatness, as he'd elevate their offense with his big-time throws.

