Rams vs Cardinals Week 18 Live Game Thread

Inglewood, CA -- The Los Angeles Rams' final game of the 2025 NFL regular season will be against a divisional rival, the Arizona Cardinals. This will be their last game at SoFi Stadium until the start of the next season, so they have a lot of reason to go out with a bang for their fanbase.

The Rams are currently on a two-game skid, and they need to get back into the swing of things before reaching the playoffs. The MVP discussion is still in full effect, so Matthew Stafford needs to have a great performance to give voters a positive point this past month. What can they do to guarantee a win?

What To Look Out For

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The last time these two teams faced off, it was pure domination on behalf of the Rams. They beat them 45-17 in a game where the Rams never took their foot off the pedal. Sean McVay is playing his starters in Week 18, something he hasn't done in years prior. That means he understands the significance of winning big before the playoffs start, and that's what this locker room needs right now.

The Rams haven't won a game since early December, and another big blowout at home could get this roster confident and ready to travel on the road in the playoffs. The biggest thing to look out for on the Rams' sideline is how many players are injured. Their offensive line continues to be banged up, and I hope they're recovered by the time their wild-card matchup begins.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

In addition to Davante Adams' continued absence, Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, and Terrance Ferguson are all questionable for the game. Puka Nacua went off against the Cardinals last time with 167 yards and two touchdowns. He's going to have to do something similar with the lack of weapons Stafford has at his disposal.

Nacua isn't the only receiver who had a big game. Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson had 142 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams' secondary. Jacoby Brissett has cooled off since he faced the Rams, but he's always a threat to air the ball out.

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Given the Rams' recent performance, an upset loss is certainly a possibility. They have to avoid turning the ball over and hope their defense forces Brissett to make mistakes. He had thrown an interception in four consecutive weeks before Week 17. The key to a Rams victory will be eliminating his impact as a passer by picking him off.

The game kicks off at 1:25 PM PST / 4:25 PM EST and can be watched on FOX Sports!

Be sure to follow along with our live game thread for updates throughout the contest.