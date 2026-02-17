How the Rams Can Significantly Improve Their Offense

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the teams that can continue to stay relevant, despite having some of the oldest stars in the league. There's a path for them to seamlessly connect the past and future of their franchise, but they have to do so with smart decision-making and drafting well.

The Rams have two first-round picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft , which they will need to ace if they want to keep up with the Seattle Seahawks and their pursuit of being back-to-back Super Bowl champions. What prospects should they be on the lookout for?

2026 NFL Draft

Aug 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Josh Edwards writes for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article breaking down his 2026 NFL mock draft. He predicts the Rams will prioritize offense in the first round and use their draft picks to address their offensive line and wide receiver room. Francis Mauigoa is the offensive lineman they're predicted to select, and KC Concepcion is predicted to be their wide receiver of the future.

"Rob Havenstein announced his retirement. Perhaps the team is comfortable with Warren McClendon Jr. in a scheme that makes the assignment a bit easier on its linemen, but with two first-round picks, there is an opportunity to address the concern in a big way. Francis Mauigoa should get a chance to stick at right tackle", said Edwards.

Jan 17, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes lineman Francis Mauigoa during media day for the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship at Miami Beach Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

I believe the Rams should have faith in Warren McClendon Jr. after the season he had for them, but I also believe it would be irresponsible to pass up on an offensive tackle prospect as polished as Mauigoa. He'd be an instant starter and would solidify the right side of the offensive line for whichever quarterback is next after Matthew Stafford .

"Los Angeles found something that worked last season with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but Adams is both 33 years old and entering the final year of his contract. The Rams are always forward-thinking, so KC Concepcion's presence may not truly be felt until 2027, but by then he will have a year of experience in the system".

Nov 8, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images] | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Speaking about supporting the next quarterback, Concepcion is a great snag at the end of the first round. Davante Adams has been an excellent signing for them, but they lack a secondary star to accompany Puka Nacua for the long term.

Concepcion can be that with his special skillset and some of the most secure hands in his draft class, Sean McVay will find ways to get the most out of him.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts on the Rams predicted draft class when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE