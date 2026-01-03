Rams’ Key Matchup To Look Out for in Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams have one final game this season before they conclude their successful 2025 season. They've made it to the postseason for the second year in a row, and they did so on the backs of their explosive offense and superb defense.

Both sides of the ball have had their moments this year, but down the stretch, it feels like the Rams have lost a ton of steam. Their loss to the Atlanta Falcons was very deflating, but they have a chance to get themselves back into the swing of things in Week 18 against the Arizona Cardinals . What matchup has the most riding on it to determine their success?

Key Matchup

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts on the sidelines during the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Thomas Valentine writes for Pro Football Focus, and he identified some key matchups between each team's final contest of the season. For the Rams, Puka Nacua was held in check by the Falcons' defense, and he has another tough opponent in Will Johnson.

"By his standards, Rams receiver Puka Nacua (95.9 grade; 1st) had a quiet game against the Falcons in Week 17, catching five of 10 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown on an 85.3 overall PFF grade. Nacua has been inevitable for the entirety of the 2025 season, and last time he faced Cardinals corner Will Johnson (63.1 grade; 51st), he found success", said Valentine.

Getting Back on Track

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a play against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Nacua being placed on clamps against the Falcons happened because they executed their game plan well at stopping him from catching every ball that came his way. They had two guys covering him or shadowing his route every time he took the field, and he still managed to make some ridiculous plays and catches.

It didn't help that Davante Adams wasn't there to alleviate some of that offensive pressure as well. The Rams didn't have another pass-catcher to step up and make them pay for all of their defensive attention on Nacua, and it didn't help that Matthew Stafford's confidence was shaken after throwing three interceptions.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"During their Week 14 matchup, Johnson covered Nacua on five routes, with Nacua catching three of four targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns. With Davante Adams (85.2 grade; 11th) potentially still sidelined, Nacua will continue to see an exorbitant number of targets".

Adams won't be suiting up in Week 18, which means the Rams find themselves in the same predicament they've been in the last couple of weeks. How can they effectively move the ball without relying on their insane pass catcher duo doing all of the legwork?

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The answer is typically their run game, but both Kyren Williams and Blake Corum are questionable for their regular season-finale. Nacua had 167 yards and two touchdowns last time these NFC West foes met, but the Rams are going to be down by a lot of starters this time around.

Their offensive line still isn't healthy, which means the Cardinals have a chance to get pressure on Stafford as the Falcons did. A three-game losing streak heading into the postseason sounds like a recipe for a first-round exit. What can they do to ensure they have the win?

Tiers of Defense

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals cornerback Will Johnson (0) against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For starters, the Cardinals' defense isn't on the same tier as the Falcons. They're 26th in the league in total sacks, while the Falcons were second heading into it. The Cardinals are 17th in the NFL when it comes to takeaways, so as long as Stafford doesn't throw interceptions again, the Rams' offense should have an easier time.

I believe Sean McVay should use their tight ends more like he did mid-season, and that trend should continue in the playoffs. Their most effective brand of offense was when Nacua went down with an injury. That forced Stafford to use all of his offensive weapons, which included all of the tight ends on their roster.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Terrance Ferguson is their quickest tight end and has the surest hands in their tight end room. That style of offense worked so well because once they got in the red zone, Stafford's passes to Adams were automatic.

Ferguson could replace Adams in that role for Week 18, and that way, they play a consistent style of offense that doesn't allow much room for turnovers. The Rams need a dominant showing for some momentum heading into the playoffs. It's possible against the Cardinals, but they need to change their scheme in order for it to happen.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.