Rams' Davante Adams Talks NFC Championship Game Mystique

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams began their first major step towards the NFC Championship with their Wednesday practice, continuing to ramp up preparations for their hotly anticipated contest with the Seattle Seahawks.

Before practice, Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Davante Adams spoke to the media from the team facility, touching on a variety of topics coming off their win against the Chicago Bears and their opponent that awaits in the Pacific Northwest.

Watch Davante Adams' Press Conference Below

Adams' Fifth Championship Game

During his presser, Adams touched on a variety of topics including the fact that he's 0-4 in NFC Championship Games.

“It's not," stated Adams. "I've been here quite a few times and I think I may have mentioned to you guys a few times, forgive me if I'm not smiling ear to ear after the first win or the second win. Just having been here so many times and understanding exactly what it takes to get where we're ultimately trying to go."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"It's obviously exciting to achieve the minor goals along the way that you ultimately need to do to get where you want to be. It feels almost like a mythical thing to me at this point. You do everything you can to get there and it's been so hard and I’ve been working so hard at it. We're close. We just have to finish it off.”

Grateful For the Moment

While this is Adams' first NFC Championship Game since the 2020 season, these past two playoff games against the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears have been his first victories in the postseason since the Packers defeated the Rams in the 2020 NFC Divisional Round.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Any time you go from… I started off with a great experience with the Packers and didn't have anything else to compare it to so you don’t in a sense take it for granted," stated Adams. "I don't think I was taking it for granted, but you go to a situation where you struggle a little bit more in Vegas and I was blessed to still have a lot of great football there and a lot of good times. But in terms of winning and playing meaningful games, we weren't in that position. Being back in a position where you're with a great team and in a great situation, you definitely have a greater appreciation for times like this, for sure.”

