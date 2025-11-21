Rams Chris Shula Receives Ultimate Praise From Franchise Legend
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has been drawing praise from all around the NFL, with his name being circulated for head coaching jobs but while the noise has been positive, Shula got his biggest endorsement on Wednesday when franchise legend Aaron Donald spoke highly on Shula's work.
Shula was a major factor behind the franchise's seamless transition from Donald's departure.
Donald on Shula
“He’s been drawing up some stuff," stated Donald. "He has a bunch of guys. He’s putting him in the right position to have success. They’re clicking. Everything's looking good and they’re doing what they need to do for them to win games. I think they’re one or two plays away from being undefeated. When you talk about the NFC, that's not just the NFC West, just the NFC period, I think the Rams are the top dogs right now just from the way they've been playing.
To be honest, I think they’re the best team in the National Football League right now. But again, it's a lot of football to be played. They have to keep playing consistent and keep doing what they are doing.”
Donald would then get into the work of the defense, praising the defensive line as well as highlighting other areas of the defensive operation that he's been impressed with.
“It been fun to watch," continued Donald. "As a fan now, I'm watching on the couch. It’s not just the sack numbers, it's the pressure they're putting on the quarterback, making them uncomfortable, getting quarterbacks off their spot, not allowing quarterbacks to step into their throws at times. I think that's the way you want to impact the game as a pass rusher."
"I know a lot of people look at the sacks and the tackles for loss, but the quarterback pressures, the quarterback hits, that's a huge part in your team having success. Then even on the back end, the secondary has been playing lights out these last four weeks. That defense, it doesn’t look like a young defense to me anymore."
"It looks like a group of guys that have been playing with each other for a while, that know how each other plays. They're playing with confidence and [Inside Linebacker Nate] Landman, he has a knack for that damn ball. They have some pieces to the puzzle that they need and they're getting it done. There’s still a lot of football to be played, but as long as they keep playing consistent football and keep doing what they’re doing, the sky’s the limit for them.”
Donald's attendance has the Rams fired up to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Jared Verse stating “let's put a show on for him."
The Rams often rise to the occasion with Donald in attendance. Most notably, during the Rams' Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams sacked Sam Darnold nine times, with Ahkello Witherspoon strip-sacking Darnold, leading to a fumble return for a touchdown by Verse.
