Rams Chris Shula Receives Ultimate Praise From Franchise Legend

The Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator has continually secured wins since his promotion

Brock Vierra

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula has been drawing praise from all around the NFL, with his name being circulated for head coaching jobs but while the noise has been positive, Shula got his biggest endorsement on Wednesday when franchise legend Aaron Donald spoke highly on Shula's work.

Shula was a major factor behind the franchise's seamless transition from Donald's departure.

Donald on Shula

“He’s been drawing up some stuff," stated Donald. "He has a bunch of guys. He’s putting him in the right position to have success. They’re clicking. Everything's looking good and they’re doing what they need to do for them to win games. I think they’re one or two plays away from being undefeated. When you talk about the NFC, that's not just the NFC West, just the NFC period, I think the Rams are the top dogs right now just from the way they've been playing.

To be honest, I think they’re the best team in the National Football League right now. But again, it's a lot of football to be played. They have to keep playing consistent and keep doing what they are doing.”

Chris Shula
Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula speaks to the media after training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Donald would then get into the work of the defense, praising the defensive line as well as highlighting other areas of the defensive operation that he's been impressed with.

“It been fun to watch," continued Donald. "As a fan now, I'm watching on the couch. It’s not just the sack numbers, it's the pressure they're putting on the quarterback, making them uncomfortable, getting quarterbacks off their spot, not allowing quarterbacks to step into their throws at times. I think that's the way you want to impact the game as a pass rusher."

Aaron Donald
Former Pittsburgh Panther and retired NFL defensive tackle Aaron Donald speaks at a press conference prior to the start of the Pittsburgh Panthers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. / Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I know a lot of people look at the sacks and the tackles for loss, but the quarterback pressures, the quarterback hits, that's a huge part in your team having success. Then even on the back end, the secondary has been playing lights out these last four weeks. That defense, it doesn’t look like a young defense to me anymore."

Nate Landman
Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after the Seattle Seahawks missed a field goal with one second left in the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"It looks like a group of guys that have been playing with each other for a while, that know how each other plays. They're playing with confidence and [Inside Linebacker Nate] Landman, he has a knack for that damn ball. They have some pieces to the puzzle that they need and they're getting it done. There’s still a lot of football to be played, but as long as they keep playing consistent football and keep doing what they’re doing, the sky’s the limit for them.”

Donald's attendance has the Rams fired up to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with Jared Verse stating “let's put a show on for him."

The Rams often rise to the occasion with Donald in attendance. Most notably, during the Rams' Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Rams sacked Sam Darnold nine times, with Ahkello Witherspoon strip-sacking Darnold, leading to a fumble return for a touchdown by Verse.

