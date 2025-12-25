The Christmas Present that Santa Left For the Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. The Rams have already clinched a spot in the postseason with two games remaining and while the road to a division title appears unlikely, Santa Claus has dropped two new presents that should propel the Rams to success in the new year.

Their latest battle with the Seattle Seahawks has undoubtedly lit a fire under the Rams, as not only did the Seahawks win in dramatic fashion, kicking off the NFL's next intense rivalry, but there's passion and beef on both sides with some of the most fiery competitors in the NFL making up their rosters.

And in the aftermath of the loss, the Rams are not only hungry for revenge, the loss has refocused their efforts towards winning the Super Bowl.

But inspired efforts can only take a team so far. At the end of the day, players are as good as they'll ever be and coaches will exploit deficiencies in opposing rosters. The Rams are about to fill several of theirs as Roger McCreary appears set to play this week if things continue to go well for him while the Rams could get Quentin Lake back as soon as next week, giving him time to prepare for his return.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Roger McCreary (25) warms up during pregame of a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

McCreary's return gives the Rams the depth they need at slot corner, while defensive coordinator Chris Shula has a dime backer who can effectively blitz. The game changer is when Lake returns. A quarterback for the defense, Lake is the key to the Rams' effectiveness earlier in the season. An every down slot corner, Lake is big enough to play in the box while athleitc enough to cover in the secondary.

He's smart enough to be a signal caller and he's confident enough to make proper adjustments in real time.

Their returns, paired with the fortunate injury news that Davante Adams and Kevin Dotson should be able to play in the playoffs sets up the true gift Santa gave them in 2025.

The Gift of Failure

It remains my belief that this Rams team could be something special. The Rams are getting healthy at the right time and they have the scars to win in January and February. Look at their losses. All four of them are one play away from being victories. Two of them came off a short week, while the other two came from 10 A.M. games on the East Coast. Those factors will not exist in their postseason run this year.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The gift of failure told Sean McVay he needed to overhaul his Special Teams, and he did. Failure gave way to 13 personnel. Failure powered three straight wins after losses, with a fourth on the horizon. Failure is everything.

You see it in McVay's eyes. This year is different. He's going at a different tempo. This is the year he knows he has a true championship roster and he wants it and the team wants it too. With failure lighting the path to the Lombardi, the Rams simply have to walk it. Easier said than done.

But that's the narrative for tomorrow. In the meantime, have a Merry Christmas wherever you may be.

