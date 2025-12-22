NFL Hands Down Punishment to Seahawks' Derick Hall For Kevin Dotson Incident
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After picking up a suspension last week, the NFL confirmed that Seattle Seahawks defender Derick Hall will miss his team's next contest after he stomped on Los Angeles Rams' offensive lineman Kevin Dotson.
Dotson, who was injured earlier in the play, later was diagnosed with an ankle sprain, was on the ground hurt when the action by Hall was committed.
“I saw it live," stated Rams head coach Sean McVay on the stomp. "I was pretty upset, disappointed and bummed that we missed that too. You just don't want that. If one of our players did that, I'd be very disappointed. I think he would be the first to admit to that that's not something he wants to do. There's not a place for that stuff in our game.”
As reported by Adam Schefter, Hall appealed his one game suspension and was denied.
How This Affects the Rams Moving Forward
Dotson, as mentioned, was hurt before the stomp and is considered doubtful for the Rams' next contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
“He got his ankle," stated McVay. "It might need some time so we’ll see. He got a good ankle sprain, but we'll see exactly what that means. I think his status will be possibly in doubt for the Falcons game.”
McVay was asked if the stomp impacted Dotson's injury.
“I think he was injured before, but it certainly didn't help the matters and it’s definitely not stuff we want in our game,” continued McVay.
To be frank, whether Hall's stomp was intentional or accidental, there was no evidence that Hall even attempted to step over Dotson, as to avoid him. The lack of intent to avoid has just sparked a new rivalry in the NFL.
While the Seahawks and Rams have been divisional rivals for decades, the new identity of both their teams has fueled a common competition that has been taken to the next level with Seattle's dominant defense.
The Seahawks, who publicly talked their talk after their victory on Thursday, have naturally amplified hostilities, as par for the course for the NFL. However, Kevin Dotson is one of the most respected, well-liked, and revered figures in the Rams' locker room, with Hall's actions, regardless of intention, sparking the fuse that is this rivalry.
These teams are on a crash course that should end up with a third meeting in the postseason and if the Rams-Eagles game last season was any indicator, should these two teams meet up again in the playoffs, it's bound to be an instant classic.
