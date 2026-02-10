It is Clear Now Where Rams Failed to Meet Championship Standards

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams did not build their team to meet the championship standards of 2025.

Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer broke down the shared blueprint between the championship successes of the Indiana Hoosiers and the Seattle Seahawks, who won the National Championship and Super Bowl respectively, with his work revealing the multiple areas for which the Rams went wrong.

A Purposeful Investment Into Special Teams

Well-coached teams don’t let the third phase of the game wallow, they instead double down on it and both the Seahawks and Hoosiers did so quite notably," stated Fischer.



"Seattle devoted more cap space to its special teams unit than any other team in the league this season and that was quite apparent in the Super Bowl, where both kicker Jason Myers and punter Michael Dickson had decent cases to nudge Kenneth Walker III over as Super Bowl MVP."

Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) high-fives punter Michael Dickson (4) after a field goal during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Both were superb, pinning opponents deep and effortlessly making kicks to keep putting up points on the board. The front office also traded midseason for Rashid Shaheed, not only bringing in an added element of speed at receiver but also a top-notch return man who tilted the field in his team’s favor with numerous long runbacks."



"Though Indiana has a bit more roster flexibility on special teams at the college level, it was still notable how often key starters made huge plays. Terrific defensive back D’Angelo Ponds was a dynamic punt returner and tailback Roman Hemby was the primary kick returner. Defensive end Mikail Kamara’s stretching punt block against Miami in the national title game led to a huge touchdown that was recovered by veteran linebacker Isaiah Jones."



Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) lifts the trophy as Tyrique Tucker (95), Charlie Becker (80), Fernando Mendoza (15), and Mikail Kamara (6) celebrate on the podium after the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Far too often coaches make special teams the last period of practice as their players are pining to get off the field. Those who don’t, those who emphasize winning in the margins like on special teams, can instead wind up much more like the two major football champions this year."

The Rams Approach And Why It Failed

While the Rams do have a game-changing punter in Ethan Evans, the Rams' refusal to properly address the issues within their unit would lead to the departures of Joshua Karty, Alex Ward, Chase Blackburn, Ben Kotwica, Matthew Harper, and possibly more as the offseason goes on.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates with punter Ethan Evans (42), offensive tackle David Quessenberry (68) and tight end Davis Allen (87) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Blackburn had issues during his entire tenure with the Rams that were exaserbated when the Rams tried to institude the knuckleball kickoff with Karty. Then the protection teams let the ball drop while the Rams tried to swap out Xavier Smith periodically as a gunner, despite Smith being the only Special Teams player with the speed to ensure Evans doesn't out punt the coverage.

The Rams have found solutions in Jake McQuaide and Harrison Mevis, with both in position to return under Bubba Ventrone's tutelage this offseason. The problem remains in the rest of the roster. The Rams have no threat to attack an opposing punter, often use practice squad call ups to fill out their units, leading to zero continuity, and those issues would lead to the Rams dedicating more resources into the unit, which caused the Rams to make Tutu Atwell inactive for multiple playoff games after giving him a $10 million contract.

Cleveland Browns special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone works the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If the Rams hope to be champions again, there must be a massive shift in team building philosophy, especially towards Special Teams. The good news is that changes appear to be evident and the Rams have several options at long-term non-specialist Special Teamers, including Smith, Troy Reeder, and Omar Speights.

